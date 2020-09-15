Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Charts / Awards 15/09/2020

Taylor Swift Will Perform 'Betty' At The Academy Of Country Music Awards

Taylor Swift Will Perform 'Betty' At The Academy Of Country Music Awards
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Academy of Country Music, Dick Clark productions and CBS today announced that global superstar and two-time ACM® Entertainer of the Year, Taylor Swift, will return to the ACM Awards stage for the first time in seven years with a world premiere performance off her record-breaking new album Folklore at the 55TH ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS, a Night of Heart and Hits Live from Nashville. The nine-time ACM Award-winner will perform from the legendary Grand Ole Opry House. Hosted by reigning ACM Entertainer of the Year and 15-time ACM Award winner Keith Urban, the 55th ACM Awards will be broadcast live on Wednesday, September 16 (8:00-11:00 PM ET/delayed PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on CBS All Access.

Swift will perform "betty" from her record-breaking eighth studio album Folklore, which has spent six weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 Albums chart, tying her with Whitney Houston for the most cumulative weeks atop the chart by a woman in history.

For the first time in the show's history, the awards will take place in Nashville, broadcasting from three iconic COUNTRY MUSIC venues: Grand Ole Opry House, Nashville's historic Ryman Auditorium, and The Bluebird Cafe. As previously announced, the 55th ACM Awards will also feature performances by Jimmie Allen, Kelsea Ballerini, Gabby Barrett, Kane Brown, Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Florida Georgia Line, Riley Green, Miranda Lambert, Tim McGRaw, Maren Morris, Old Dominion and Thomas Rhett featuring Jon Pardi, Blake Shelton featuring Gwen Stefani, Tenille Townes, Carrie Underwood, Morgan Wallen, Trisha Yearwood and more to be announced.






