News
Pop / Rock 15/09/2020

Jackie Proffit Joins Music Health Alliance

Jackie Proffit Joins Music Health Alliance
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Experienced music industry and non-profit veteran Jackie Proffit has joined the now ten-person team at Music Health Alliance (MHA) as Executive Assistant to Founder and CEO, Tatum Allsep. In her new role with the Nashville-based non-profit, Jackie will support Tatum with the organization's research, strategy and daily operations.

"Jackie's enthusiasm and passion for the mission of Music Health Alliance combined with her long-time commitment to the greater good of the music industry make her the perfect addition to our already incredible team of women," said Tatum. "Her vast experience in both the music and the non-profit sectors will be invaluable to MHA now and moving forward - especially since we've experienced a 200% increase in advocacy cases since March."

Jackie's previous tenure includes stints at DreamWorks, Arista and Radio & Records Magazine and most recently ALSAC/St. Jude Children's Research Hospital where she specialized in entertainment marketing and radio development. She can be contacted at jackie@musichealthalliance.com.

Based in Nashville, Music Health Alliance has provided free healthcare advocacy and support to more than 11,000 music industry members across the U.S. and saved the music community more than $50,000,000 nationwide by providing advocacy and access to lifesaving transplants, medicine, mental health resources, end of life care and many other necessary services. Entirely funded through grants and individual and corporate donations, financial support from the music community is critical to continue Music Health Alliance's (MHA) advocacy and free services. For every $1 donation, MHA is able to provide $30 in life-saving healthcare resources to Heal The Music. In response to the pandemic, Music Health Alliance's COVID-19 Relief Plan was created to provide direct support for the immediate needs of music industry professionals and their families during this public health crisis through relief grants, simplified solutions and a comprehensive database of resources. MHA fights so those in our industry never have to feel alone in a health crisis and removes obstacles so patients can receive lifesaving care. Its services are free to any person who has worked in the music industry for three or more years or who has credited contributions to 4 commercially released recordings or videos. Spouses, partners, and children of qualifying individuals may also receive access to the non-profit's services from birth to end of life. More info at www.musichealthalliance.com.






