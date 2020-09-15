Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 15/09/2020

Singer/Songwriter Joshua Hyslop Shares New Album

Singer/Songwriter Joshua Hyslop Shares New Album
Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, Canadian singer-songwriter Joshua Hyslop shares his fourth studio album, Ash & Stone. Recorded at Afterlife Studios in Vancouver, BC with producer and frequent collaborator, John Raham he expanded his sonic palette, weaving in synths, horns, and pedal steel.

Joshua explains how Ash & Stone is his most personal offering yet: "On previous records, I spent a lot of time writing from a place of empathy for other people's issues. Instead, 'Ash & Stone' was naturally my story. I wrote about my own mental health, doubt, relationships and, ultimately, hope. I reached a heightened level of vulnerability. When I showed these songs to anyone else, I'd have tears in my eyes while playing them, which had never happened to me before."

In many ways, Hyslop has been working towards baring his soul on Ash & Stone for his entire career. He has spent the past 8 years developing an unwavering and direct connection to his listeners via hundreds of "House Shows" (cozy gigs at the homes of fans), in addition to his high-profile tours across North America and Europe. The title track tackles his personal struggles with depression and anxiety. "The majority of my tours are solo, so they can take a bit of a toll on me mentally. It's a lot of work. I was just way too hard on myself. It's based on my own issues, getting up and carrying on. To me, 'Ash & Stone' evokes imagery of flames having gone out, but being able to be relit. It makes me think of somebody who has been through it, or is going through it, but doesn't stop. A lot of this record is about hope in the midst of what may feel like hopelessness."

The record follows his earlier albums-Where The Mountain Meets the Valley [2012], In Deepest Blue [2015], and Echos [2018]-which had gathered over 200 million worldwide streams by 2020 and praise from the likes of American Songwriter, Earmilk, NPR, Exclaim!, and many more. At the start of 2020 he introduced four tracks from the new record on the Embers EP allowing single, "Behind The Light," to accumulate over 3.5 million Spotify streams.

This fall, Joshua will be partnering with MRG Live to hit the virtual road with four donation-based Facebook Live performances. Opening for Joshua will be fellow Nettwerk singer-songwriter Canyon City.






Most read news of the week
Long Hot Summers: The Story Of The Style Council, Definitive Career Anthology And Sky Arts Documentary To Be Released On October 30
Sam Moore And Mary Wilson Join RIAA In Applauding Hawaii's Enactment Of 'Truth In Music Advertising' Act
John Clark Blackwell Commemorates September 11 With Powerful Rendition And Music Video Of The Star Spangled Banner
Magnolia Bayou Releases Official Music Video For Cover Of Eddie James "Son" House Blues Hall Of Fame Inducted "Preachin Blues'"
Circle The Earth Releases Danceable Pop-rock Single "Could Be You"
Tangerine Dream Announces A 10CD Box Set Pilots Of Purple Twilight - The Virgin Recordings 1980 - 1983, To Be Released On October 30
Ryan Seacrest, H.E.R., Lewis Black Join SummerStage Jubilee
Trillary Banks Follows Up A Fan Favourite With 'Drillary 2'
Luh Kel, Cinematic Music Worldwide's Premier R&B Young Gun Collabs With Queen Naija On First Single "Ant You"




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0234039 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0022153854370117 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how