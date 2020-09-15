Alabama Announces Only Concert In 2020





From Nashville, Tennessee, ALABAMA will perform many of the hit songs that propelled Jeff Cook, Teddy Gentry and Randy Owen into stardom and gifted them careers that have spanned more than 50 years.



"We are happy that we get to play our music live where you can watch for free in the safety of your home, camper or motorhome," says ALABAMA frontman Randy Owen. "Thanks to our friends at Camping World for making this possible. We hope and pray that everyone is staying healthy and following the safety rules for the pandemic. The streaming of our live show allows us to come to you in a safe way to once again enjoy live music!"



"One thing Randy, Jeff and I have in common with Camping World is we have been on a camping trip for the last 50 plus years... in our camper buses visiting our fans in cities across North America," adds ALABAMA bass player and vocalist Teddy Gentry. "We also live out in the country on top of a mountain and spend time in the woods and on the farm every day. We are thrilled to play this special concert for Camping World and our fans around the world."



