News
Country 15/09/2020

Keith Urban & Pink Will Perform 'One Too Many' On The Academy Of Country Music Awards

Keith Urban & Pink Will Perform 'One Too Many' On The Academy Of Country Music Awards
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Academy of Country Music, dick clark productions and CBS announced today that reigning ACM Entertainer of the Year, 15-time ACM Award winner and 55th ACM Awards host Keith Urban, and international pop icon P!NK will perform the world television premiere of their new single, "One Too Many," on the 55TH ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS™, a night of heart and hits live from Nashville. The 55th ACM Awards will be broadcast live Wednesday, Sept. 16 (8:00-11:00 PM, live ET/delayed PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on CBS All Access.

For the first time in ACM Awards history, the show will take place in Nashville, broadcasting from three iconic Country Music venues: Grand Ole Opry House, Nashville's historic Ryman Auditorium and The Bluebird Cafe. As previously announced, the 55th Academy of Country Music Awards will also feature performances by Jimmie Allen, Kelsea Ballerini, Gabby Barrett, Kane Brown, Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Florida Georgia Line, Riley Green, Mickey Guyton, Miranda Lambert, Tim McGraw, Maren Morris, Old Dominion, Thomas Rhett featuring Jon Pardi, Blake Shelton featuring Gwen Stefani, Taylor Swift, Tenille Townes, Carrie Underwood, Morgan Wallen and Trisha Yearwood. Joining the all-star lineup are presenters Lauren Alaina, Lily Aldridge, Clint Black & Lisa Hartman Black, Bobby Bones, Cam, Darius Rucker and Runaway June. For more Keith Urban information, go to www.keithurban.net or follow on facebook.com/keithurban, instagram.com/keithurban, youtube.com/keithurban.com and twitter.com/keithurban.
For more information, visit ACMcountry.com. You can also like Academy of Country Music on Facebook, follow on Twitter at @ACMawards, follow on Instagram at @ACMawards and sign up for the FREE ACM A-List for more immediate updates.






