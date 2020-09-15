Alicia Keys To Release 'ALICIA' Album This Friday





To celebrate the release, the 15-time Grammy winner will perform a virtual concert on her album release day. "American Express UNSTAGED: ALICIA" will stream on Sept. 18 at 6 p.m. ET for fans who RSVP online. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Alicia Keys has announced the release date for her seventh album, ALICIA. Keys' new album arrives this Friday, September 18 after previously being postponed from its original March 20 date due to the pandemic.The 15-track set, her first in four years, has already spawned a series of tracks including "Love Looks Better" and the Khalid-assisted "So Done," as well as the powerful "Perfect Way to Die," "Good Job," "Underdog," "Time Machine," and the Miguel-assisted "Show Me Love."Speaking with Apple Music, she revealed why she titled the album ALICIA. "That's why I feel so strongly about calling this work ALICIA. Because I feel like I have, for the first time, been most fully myself now," said Keys.The follow-up to 2016's Here also features collaborations with Jill Scott, Snoh Aalegra, Sampha, Diamond Platnumz, and Ed Sheeran, who co-wrote "Underdog."To celebrate the release, the 15-time Grammy winner will perform a virtual concert on her album release day. "American Express UNSTAGED: ALICIA" will stream on Sept. 18 at 6 p.m. ET for fans who RSVP online.



