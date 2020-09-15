TuneCore Continues International Expansion, Launches TuneCore Brazil And TuneCore Russia





TuneCore, the leading digital music distribution service provider for independent artists today announced its continued international expansion with the launches of TuneCore Russia and TuneCore Brazil. These openings mark the 9th and 10th countries with local TuneCore hires, and several more planned in the coming year. TuneCore is owned by Paris-based Believe, which distributes over one-third of the world's digital music.



Both Russian and Brazilian music markets feature robust local talent, who will now be supported by TuneCore country managers on the ground as well as dedicated local language websites in Russian and Portuguese. TuneCore empowers independent artists to distribute their music to the company's extensive network of over 150 digital stores and streaming services across the globe, including Spotify, iTunes/Apple Music, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, TikTok and Deezer. TuneCore pays out well over $1 million each day to artists, while they retain 100 percent of their sales revenue and rights for a low annual flat fee.



In Russia, newly appointed Head of TuneCore Russia, Ivan Ivanov will partner with leading local music aggregator UMA as well as the #1 local digital music store, Yandex on behalf of TuneCore and its artists. Ivan's background is in business development, where he has helped key media companies build their presence in Russia. He most recently worked at Yoola, a global YouTube multi-channel network with over 1.5 billion subscribers and over 10 billion monthly views. There he worked closely with creators to maximize revenue streams.



"The Russian music market has enjoyed exponential year over year growth, largely due to the bridge between social media and streaming services," said Ivanov. "The launch of TuneCore Russia is an investment in the country's burgeoning local music scene and I'm very excited to have a role that empowers Russian independent artists to distribute their music worldwide and grow their careers, without giving up their rights or revenue."



Heading up TuneCore Brazil is Bruno Duque. Bruno began his career at Sony



"Brazil is a country with a diverse and creative culture, which heavily influences its music. Choosing



Brazil for the newest TuneCore office speaks volumes to the company's dedication to supporting independent artists across all musical genres," stated Duque. "I'm excited to join TuneCore Brazil, especially as digital music and streaming services continue to grow and invigorate the local music scene."



Ivanov will report jointly to Andreea Gleeson, Chief Marketing Officer of TuneCore as well as Viktoria Siniavskaia, Managing



"TuneCore's global expansion is one that we approach very thoughtfully, yet confidently. Both Russia and Brazil are key markets for independent artists, having seen exponential growth in recent years due to the availability of digital music and the accelerated growth of streaming services," commented Gleeson. "By expanding our local team and localizing our website to Russian and Portuguese, we demonstrate our support of artists with dedicated local executives who not only speak the same language as our artists but also live and breathe the same culture. Bruno and Ivan are industry veterans with extensive understanding of independent artist needs in their markets and believe deeply in our vision to support all artists, at all stages of their careers. I am delighted they have joined our team."



Earlier this year TuneCore launched in India, with a dedicated website for the Indian music market featuring local talent and local currency. The company expanded into Germany, France and Italy in 2016, the UK and Australia markets in 2015, while TuneCore Japan and TuneCore Canada have had similar localized services since 2012 and 2011, respectively. Other key market launches are being planned for the coming year as TuneCore continues its international expansion.



About TuneCore

TuneCore is the global platform for independent musicians to build audiences and careers — with technology and services across distribution, publishing administration and a range of promotional services. TuneCore



About Believe

Believe is a world leading digital music company, helping artists and labels to build their audiences and careers, at all stages of their development. It is a best-in-class technology organization, providing global distribution and digital marketing services to its partners, with more than 1,200 professionals and offices in 45 countries. Believe owns several brands, labels and companies including Believe Distribution, TuneCore, Nuclear Blast, Naïve, and AllPoints. More information at https://www.believemusic.com/ 