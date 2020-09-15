Bret Michaels Named Official Ambassador For 10th Annual World College Radio Day





"In this difficult time, there has never been a more important year, or a better year, for the hope that college radio brings. It is the future of communications and, in a year like this, communication is key.



"Bret is a long-time supporter of college radio, someone whose extraordinary multi-faceted career and philanthropic efforts have already impacted so many people," says Anabella Poland, General Manager of WMSC FM at Montclair



"As an alumni of KCPR college radio and a prime example of college radio being a laboratory for students to learn business, communication and teamwork, I can't think of a better ambassador than Bret Michaels," said Bruce Flohr of Red Light Management, which manages Michaels and other artists such as



Some of these early stories are retold in Bret Michaels' debut book, Auto-Scrap-Ography: Volume 1, which is now in its fourth print run. The book marries the feel of a hardcover book with the immersive engagement of the digital age, sharing untold stories— and never-before-seen photos— from his epic rollercoaster ride of a career and life. Giving back has always been at the forefront, though, as demonstrated by Michaels recently receiving Hollywood's Humanitarian of the Year Award.



A lifelong Type 1 diabetic, Michaels is known for his unbroken fighting spirit since birth. With over a million injections over his lifetime, a myriad of blood tests and more, he has never let anything stop him. It's that "bet on yourself" attitude and creative entrepreneurship that made him retain over 90% of his publishing and release his mega-successful albums as an independent label distributed by a major when labels turned down hits like "Talk Dirty to Me" and "Every Rose Has Its Thorn."



From the lessons he learned along the way, Bret will be inviting college radio students to #askBret life questions and advice so he can help them navigate the challenges of life and find the unseen benefits in all they do. Tag @bretmichaelsofficial and @collegeradioday, using the hashtags #askBret #WCRD2020 #collegeradioday #globalsolidarityrocks.



This year marks the 10th annual World College



"Obviously, we never could have imagined the circumstances for our tenth anniversary. However, the students are eager to celebrate and will be participating at over 500 college radio stations in any way they can because they want to remind everyone that now, more than ever, college radio is still such a vitally important medium," says Quicke. "Bret couldn't have been more passionate and excited about this project, with true concern for college students and how they'll be moving forward."



Set for Friday, October 2nd, the celebration will unite college radio stations from over 30 countries around the world to bring awareness to the work and value they bring to the broadcasting medium. This year the theme is Global Solidarity Rocks, taking into account the global collaborations that we do each year, but also reflecting on current needs worldwide, from the streets of



