Dariann Leigh Is Getting "Closer"

For Dariann Leigh, this is so much more than just country music. Raised in the one-stop town of Karlstad, Minnesota (population 713), Dariann captured the star power of the original women of country music from lyrics bleeding through static-filled radios and scratched CDs; even in the middle of nowhere, those melodies set the scene for a dream that would ultimately define the course of her entire life. "As a kid," says Leigh, "I remember closing my eyes, plugging my headphones in and listening to tracks that ended up being the theme songs to my daydreams. I want to be that artist for someone else." New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Poised to become a name to know amongst the rising women of country music, Dariann Leigh is preparing to release her September 25 single " Closer "- available for pre-save on Spotify now."This song is special to me for so many reasons," Leigh reveals. "It was sent to me at a time when I was navigating loss, wondering what my next career move should be, and ultimately figuring out who I am. For me, 'Closer' is about hope, healing and catharsis. It's about looking beyond all the obstacles in your path and reminding yourself 'everyday, I'm getting closer.'"One of Dariann Leigh's most compelling qualities as an artist is her ability to use her voice as an instrument. Songwriters Jennifer Adan, Justin Adams, and Megan Moreaux put pen to paper, and Leigh is honored to bring their words to life through her rendition of the track.Dariann Leigh began to gain traction with her single and music video "Wherever I Go." The track climbed country radio charts nationwide, and led to Leigh being featured on The Boot, Country Rebel and more."I've always been a perfectionist," Dariann admits, "but this song was one of the only instances during my artist career that I didn't feel the need to overanalyze anything. Everything about 'Closer' felt right." Closer " is available for pre-save on Spotify now and will impact all digital platforms on Friday, September 25.For more, visit www.dariannleigh.com and connect with Dariann on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube!For Dariann Leigh, this is so much more than just country music. Raised in the one-stop town of Karlstad, Minnesota (population 713), Dariann captured the star power of the original women of country music from lyrics bleeding through static-filled radios and scratched CDs; even in the middle of nowhere, those melodies set the scene for a dream that would ultimately define the course of her entire life. "As a kid," says Leigh, "I remember closing my eyes, plugging my headphones in and listening to tracks that ended up being the theme songs to my daydreams. I want to be that artist for someone else."



