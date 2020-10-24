Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Hector Gannet Highlight Industrial Decline's Effect On Identity - New Single 'Hollow' Out Now

Hector Gannet Highlight Industrial Decline's Effect On Identity - New Single 'Hollow' Out Now
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) North Shields "harcar rock" band HECTOR GANNET have released their new single 'Hollow', which is out now via all good digital service providers.

A cutting commentary on industrial decline's effect on identity—not just in their native north east, but across the UK—commenting on the track vocalist Aaron Duff says: "Mining was, and is, a culture and an identity for many communities (outside of the north east too of course) which I feel deserves to be celebrated and remembered. I grew up in north east England and it was natural to acknowledge the spiritual presence and physical remnants of coal mining. Very passionate views are still held towards the closure of the pits and what that meant for those who relied on the industry."

"I suppose it's like shipbuilding, fishing, or similar professions. If you speak to people involved in those industries you'll find that it was more or less a natural progression for them to follow their fathers down the pit, into the yards or out to sea. And when, for whatever reason, those industries begin to decline, then traditions fade and a way of life slowly disappears. This is something I think many people struggle to accept or realise, and one that should be highlighted. Industrial decline takes away more than just jobs; it disturbs the identity of a people and a place."

The track is the latest to be taken from their debut album, Big Harcar, set for release on 30th October 2020 via GUGA Records, with the band also delighted to reveal details of the album in full.

There are nine tracks on the gatefold heavyweight vinyl (which also comes on limited edition 'Gannet White' vinyl) with two extra downloadable bonus tracks, and the CD version holds all 11 tracks. The album artwork was created by Matthew 'Woody' Wood (British Sea Power) and Dale Maloney (Lo-Fi Allstars), and the full tracklist can be seen below.

The album is available to preorder now from: https://hectorgannet.bandcamp.com/

Taking its name from one of The Farne Islands off the coast of Northumberland, England, the record was produced by Paul Gregory of Mercury Prize-nominated Newcastle-Upon-Tyne quintet Lanterns on The Lake (Bella Union), and also features a guest appearance from vocalist Hazel Wilde on album track 'Into The Deep'.

Early singles 'The Launch', 'All Hail, All Glory' and 'Dead Nag' won the band praise from the likes of Gold Flake Paint, Louder Than War, NARC. Magazine, and The Crack Magazine with radio support from BBC introducing, Soho Radio, BT Sport and more.

Most recently the band were commissioned by the North East Film Archive to write music for UK-wide project 'Britain On Film' run by the BFI, which led to old school friend and BRIT Award winner Sam Fender personally inviting Hector Gannet to support him on various dates around the UK, along with praise from Hilton Valentine of The Animals.

The band have announced several socially-distanced 2020 shows (several of which are now sold out) and multiple festival appearances already confirmed for 2021, alongside further support slots with Lanterns on The Lake and Sam Fender awaiting reschedule.

Big Harcar is released 30th October 2020

Big Harcar tracklist:
1. The Whin Sill
2. All Hail, All Glory
3. In Fading Light
4. Serpentine
5. Into The Deep
6. The Launch
7. Dead Nag
8. Hollow
9. The Haven Of St Aidan's
10. The Land Is Behind Us
11. Until My Bonnie Can Be Revived

Hector Gannet live dates:
24.10.20 - Newcastle - The Cluny (matinee and evening) *SOLD OUT*
12.11.20 - Newcastle - Tyne Bank Brewery *SOLD OUT*
13.11.20 - Newcastle - Tyne Bank Brewery *SOLD OUT*
26.03.21 - Newcastle - Boilershop (w/ Lanterns On The Lake)
04.04.21 - Newcastle - Hit The North Festival
29.05.21 - Stanhope - Northern Kin Festival
30.05.21 - Newcastle - This Is Tomorrow Festival
02.07.21 - Corbridge Festival 2021 - Tyndale RFC

https://www.facebook.com/hectorgannet
https://hectorgannet.bandcamp.com/
https://www.instagram.com/hectorgannet/
https://twitter.com/hectorgannet
https://www.hectorgannet.com

Hector Gannet are:
Aaron Duff - guitar, vocals/screams, piano, harmonica
Jack Coe - drums, percussion, screams
Joe Coady - bass, screams
Martin Wann - guitar, vocals/screams, glockenspiel, synth

More about Hector Gannet:
It seems that Hector Gannet are here to remind us about things that matter, in a rather beautiful and poetic way. Forthcoming debut album Big Harcar may contain love songs to the land and to nature, yet they don't shy away from the difficult issues we all face. Themes include empowering those who fight for just causes, examining the ugly side of patriotism, disregard for the planet, the selfish and ignorant draining of its resources, and the exploitation of regular working class people by the media and government.

This is no mouthy rant though; the thoughts of Aaron Duff, who works both solo and as Hector Gannet's band leader, are always presented beautifully, be it with clean guitar lines and gentile vocals, or underpinned by a wave of guitars. Straddling folk and alt rock, they have fittingly self-branded their sound as "Harcar Rock". The idea that beauty and danger are often connected is not lost on the four young men, who named their band after a sunken vessel.

"The boat [Hector Gannet] was on its way to rescue people in trouble, lives were in danger, and as a result some lives were lost. It was tragic, but the sentiment of what was occurring is a very positive thing. If people don't try and help one another then we're all doomed," says Aaron. He was born and grew up in North Shields, and like many in the region hails from a family steeped in the industries of fishing and shipbuilding.






