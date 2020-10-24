Hector Gannet Highlight Industrial Decline's Effect On Identity - New Single 'Hollow' Out Now





A cutting commentary on industrial decline's effect on identity—not just in their native north east, but across the UK—commenting on the track vocalist



"I suppose it's like shipbuilding, fishing, or similar professions. If you speak to people involved in those industries you'll find that it was more or less a natural progression for them to follow their fathers down the pit, into the yards or out to sea. And when, for whatever reason, those industries begin to decline, then traditions fade and a way of life slowly disappears. This is something I think many people struggle to accept or realise, and one that should be highlighted. Industrial decline takes away more than just jobs; it disturbs the identity of a people and a place."



The track is the latest to be taken from their debut album, Big Harcar, set for release on 30th October 2020 via GUGA Records, with the band also delighted to reveal details of the album in full.



There are nine tracks on the gatefold heavyweight vinyl (which also comes on limited edition 'Gannet White' vinyl) with two extra downloadable bonus tracks, and the CD version holds all 11 tracks. The album artwork was created by Matthew 'Woody' Wood (British Sea Power) and Dale Maloney (Lo-Fi Allstars), and the full tracklist can be seen below.



The album is available to preorder now from: https://hectorgannet.bandcamp.com/



Taking its name from one of The Farne Islands off the coast of Northumberland, England, the record was produced by Paul Gregory of Mercury Prize-nominated Newcastle-Upon-Tyne quintet Lanterns on The Lake (Bella Union), and also features a guest appearance from vocalist Hazel Wilde on album track 'Into The Deep'.



Early singles 'The Launch', 'All Hail, All Glory' and 'Dead Nag' won the band praise from the likes of Gold Flake Paint, Louder Than War, NARC. Magazine, and The Crack Magazine with radio support from BBC introducing, Soho Radio, BT Sport and more.



Most recently the band were commissioned by the North East Film Archive to write music for UK-wide project 'Britain On Film' run by the BFI, which led to old school friend and BRIT Award winner



The band have announced several socially-distanced 2020 shows (several of which are now sold out) and multiple festival appearances already confirmed for 2021, alongside further support slots with Lanterns on The Lake and



Big Harcar is released 30th October 2020



Big Harcar tracklist:

1. The Whin Sill

2. All Hail, All Glory

3. In Fading Light

4. Serpentine

5. Into The Deep

6. The Launch

7. Dead Nag

8. Hollow

9. The

10. The Land Is Behind Us

11. Until My Bonnie Can Be Revived





24.10.20 - Newcastle - The Cluny (matinee and evening) *SOLD OUT*

12.11.20 - Newcastle - Tyne Bank Brewery *SOLD OUT*

13.11.20 - Newcastle - Tyne Bank Brewery *SOLD OUT*

26.03.21 - Newcastle - Boilershop (w/ Lanterns On The Lake)

04.04.21 - Newcastle - Hit The North Festival

29.05.21 - Stanhope - Northern Kin Festival

30.05.21 - Newcastle - This Is Tomorrow Festival

02.07.21 - Corbridge Festival 2021 - Tyndale RFC



Jack Coe - drums, percussion, screams

Joe Coady - bass, screams





More about

It seems that



This is no mouthy rant though; the thoughts of



