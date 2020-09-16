Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
16/09/2020

Camping World Kicks Off Free Concert Series

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CWH) ("Camping World"), the nation's largest network of RV-centric retail locations, is sponsoring a free virtual weekly concert series, titled Taking the Highways Across America, bringing viewers performances from top recording artists to watch from the comfort of their homes and/or RVs.

Taking the Highways Across America will be hosted by Ambassador of Country Music, Shawn Parr, and will livestream on select Tuesdays at 8:00 p.m. Central Time, beginning September 15 through November 24. Fans will be entertained by their favorite award-winning artists performing both their top hits and new music in the comfort of their own home studio or back yard.

The star-studded lineup includes artists whose performances have won them multiple Grammy Awards, Academy of Country Music Awards, and Country Music Association Awards including Entertainer of the Year. The upcoming schedule includes:

Tuesday, Sept. 15 - Alabama
Tuesday, Sept. 22 - Martina McBride
Tuesday, Sept. 29 - Chris Young
Tuesday, Oct. 6 - Ricky Skaggs and Steven Curtis Chapman
Tuesday, Oct. 13 - Sugarland
Tuesday, Oct. 20 - Zac Brown Band
Tuesday, Oct. 27 - Lady A
Tuesday, Nov 10 - Brett Young
Tuesday, Nov. 17 - Little Big Town
Tuesday, Nov. 24 - Amy Grant and Vince Gill
"We have an amazing virtual line-up that you can enjoy from your own backyard or plan a watch party with your family or friend group, of course with safe social distancing," says Marcus Lemonis, CEO and Chairman of Camping World. "We all need to remember to laugh, dance and enjoy each other and there is no better way to do this than through the bonding of music. We are thrilled to bring these great artists to our customers as a thank you and hope that everyone joins us for this signature event."

In addition to the weekly headliners of Taking the Highways Across America, up and coming talent will also be spotlighted as opening acts before the headlining artists sets.

The free concerts will be streamed at CampingWorld.com and will also be broadcast on company Facebook, YouTube and Twitter social media pages. For the complete schedule and additional details for Taking the Highways Across America, visit CampingWorld.com/Concert.






