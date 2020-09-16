The Tragically Hip: The Ultimate Double Feature



Tickets for the limited engagement screenings are on-sale now and available: https://cinplx.co/35G1J7i

To commemorate the special double bill exclusive merchandise has been created and is available to purchase. Merchandise is available and includes a reprint of the original Kingston concert t-shirt.



Long Time Running is a feature documentary film that follows The Tragically Hip's iconic 2016 Man Machine Poem cross-Canada tour up until their final concert in their hometown of Kingston. The film is distributed by Elevation Pictures. A



Critically acclaimed for more than three decades, The



Cineplex's top priority has always been the health and safety of its employees and guests and creating a safe, comfortable and welcoming environment. Theatres are open with enhanced safety and cleaning measures as well as updated procedures to allow for physical distancing both inside and outside auditoriums. To learn more about Cineplex's new health and safety measures, visit Cineplex.com/Global/Health-and-Safety.



Playing at all of the following cinemas:

Galaxy Cinemas Nanaimo

Cineplex Odeon International Village Cinemas

Cineplex Cinemas Langley

SilverCity Mission Cinemas

SilverCity Riverport Cinemas

Cineplex Cinemas Coquitlam and VIP

SilverCity

Cineplex Odeon McGillivray Cinemas and VIP

Scotiabank Theatre Winnipeg

Galaxy Cinemas Lethbridge

Galaxy Cinemas Red Deer

Cineplex Odeon Eau Claire Market Cinemas

Galaxy Cinemas Medicine Hat

Cineplex Odeon Grande Prairie Cinemas

Cineplex Odeon South Edmonton Cinemas

Scotiabank Theatre Chinook

Cineplex Cinemas North Edmonton and VIP

Cineplex Cinemas Normanview (Formerly CPX Regina)

Scotiabank Theatre Saskatoon & VIP

Cineplex Cinemas Sydney

Scotiabank Theatre Halifax

Cineplex Cinemas Park Lane

Cineplex Cinemas Saint John

Cineplex Cinemas Fredericton

Cineplex Odeon Courtney Park Cinemas

Cineplex Cinemas Winston Churchill & VIP

Cineplex Cinemas Yonge-Dundas and VIP

Cineplex Odeon South Keys Cinemas

Cineplex Odeon Ajax Cinemas

Galaxy Cinemas Barrie

Cineplex Odeon Eglinton Town Centre Cinemas

Cineplex Odeon Niagara

Cineplex Odeon Gardiners Road Cinemas

Cineplex Cinemas Queensway and VIP

Galaxy Cinemas Cornwall

Galaxy Cinemas Peterborough

Galaxy Cinemas Waterloo

Galaxy Cinemas Guelph

Galaxy Cinemas Brockville

Cineplex Odeon

Cineplex Cinemas Hamilton Mountain (Formerly SC)

SilverCity Richmond Hill Cinemas

SilverCity Newmarket Cinemas and XSCAPE Ent. Centre

Cineplex Cinemas Vaughan

Galaxy Cinemas Belleville

SilverCity Burlington Cinemas

SilverCity London Cinemas

Scotiabank Theatre Ottawa (formerly SC Gloucester)

SilverCity Sudbury Cinemas

SilverCity

SilverCity Windsor Cinemas

Cineplex Cinemas Mount Pearl

Scotiabank Theatre St. John's

Cinéma Cineplex Forum

Cinéma Cineplex Odeon Quartier Latin

Cinéma Cineplex Odeon Ste-Foy

Cinéma Cineplex Odeon Brossard et VIP

Cinéma Galaxy Sherbrooke

Cinéma Cineplex Quartier Cavendish

Cinéma Starcité Gatineau

