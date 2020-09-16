BMG Songwriter Molly Irvine Honoured At Denniz Pop Awards 2020



The purpose of the award is to promote, support and reward promising talents in commercial pop music and to highlight and honor the greatest international success during the year (Grand Prize) and pay tribute to people who have played a crucial role in the industry (MVP). New York, NY (Top40 Charts) BMG songwriter Molly Irvine, also known as Moli, was honored at the Denniz Pop Awards 2020 in the key category Rookie International.The jury statement said: "With a rich cultural heritage and inspired by the early international pop culture, she has created her own magical sound. Moli's personality mixed with a modern cool retro style will take her far." 21-years-old Irvine was born and raised in Belgium to an English mother and a South African father.Most recently, Irvine co-wrote worldwide smash hit 'Breaking Me' by Topic and Lost Frequencies' single 'Love To Go' among others.The Denniz Pop Awards was founded in 2013 to keep the memory of legendary Swedish DJ, music producer, and songwriter Denniz Pop and the musical heritage of the Cheiron Studios alive.The purpose of the award is to promote, support and reward promising talents in commercial pop music and to highlight and honor the greatest international success during the year (Grand Prize) and pay tribute to people who have played a crucial role in the industry (MVP).



