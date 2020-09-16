Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 16/09/2020

BMG Songwriter Molly Irvine Honoured At Denniz Pop Awards 2020

BMG Songwriter Molly Irvine Honoured At Denniz Pop Awards 2020
Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) BMG songwriter Molly Irvine, also known as Moli, was honored at the Denniz Pop Awards 2020 in the key category Rookie International.
The jury statement said: "With a rich cultural heritage and inspired by the early international pop culture, she has created her own magical sound. Moli's personality mixed with a modern cool retro style will take her far." 21-years-old Irvine was born and raised in Belgium to an English mother and a South African father.

Most recently, Irvine co-wrote worldwide smash hit 'Breaking Me' by Topic and Lost Frequencies' single 'Love To Go' among others.

The Denniz Pop Awards was founded in 2013 to keep the memory of legendary Swedish DJ, music producer, and songwriter Denniz Pop and the musical heritage of the Cheiron Studios alive.

The purpose of the award is to promote, support and reward promising talents in commercial pop music and to highlight and honor the greatest international success during the year (Grand Prize) and pay tribute to people who have played a crucial role in the industry (MVP).






Most read news of the week
Sam Moore And Mary Wilson Join RIAA In Applauding Hawaii's Enactment Of 'Truth In Music Advertising' Act
John Clark Blackwell Commemorates September 11 With Powerful Rendition And Music Video Of The Star Spangled Banner
Tangerine Dream Announces A 10CD Box Set Pilots Of Purple Twilight - The Virgin Recordings 1980 - 1983, To Be Released On October 30
Luh Kel, Cinematic Music Worldwide's Premier R&B Young Gun Collabs With Queen Naija On First Single "Ant You"
Trillary Banks Follows Up A Fan Favourite With 'Drillary 2'
Mississippi Musician Ty Trehern Announces October 23 Release Date For New LP 'Dear Dichotomy'
David Guetta & Sia Release 'Let's Love'
New Music Release - Apex Worrior; Album Teaser For The Genesis
Mickey Guyton's New EP Bridges Available Today




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0206189 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0013515949249268 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how