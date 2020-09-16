Erich Mrak Shares New Single "No Ways"





"No Ways" is about a friend expressing their romantic feelings, and then having to manage their expectations while deciding what feels best for the friendship moving forward.



Erich Mrak was born in Ottawa, Canada and later moved to Toronto to pursue music. He has been working on solo material for the past couple of years, refining his music and crafting his own sound.



Following the release of his single 'Girls' in June, Erich Mrak has spent a productive summer, revisiting his former material through alternate versions, offering his fans weekly releases throughout quarantine. 'No Ways' is now available on all digital platforms.

