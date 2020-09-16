Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Big Sean Scores Third Consecutive No 1 Album As 'Detroit 2' Debuts At No 1 On Billboard Top 200
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum artist Big Sean tops the Billboard charts this week as his new album, DETROIT 2, enters at #1 across-the-board on the Billboard 200, R&B/hip-hop, and Rap charts. Released September 4 via G.O.O.D. Music/Def Jam Recordings/Universal Music, the album marks Sean's fifth consecutive #1 debut on the Rap chart, his fourth consecutive #1 debut on the R&B/hip-hop chart, and third consecutive #1 debut on the Billboard 200 album chart.

In the weeks leading up to the album, Big Sean teased several tracks with videos for "Deep Reverence" featuring Nipsey Hussle, "Don Life" featuring Lil Wayne, "Harder Than My Demons" as well as "Body Language" featuring Ty Dolla $ign & Jhené Aiko along with "Everything That's Missing."

September 4 saw the video premiere of the "Lithuania" advance single featuring Travis Scott. Four nights later, Sean reprised "Harder Than My Demons" on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Prior to DETROIT 2, all four of Sean's previous albums - which include Finally Famous, his RIAA platinum debut of 2011, and Hall Of Fame (2013) - debuted at #1 on the Rap chart. His landmark RIAA double-platinum Dark Sky Paradise (2015) and I Decided (2017) both debuted across-the-board at #1 on the pop, R&B/hip-hop, and Rap charts. Twenty88, his 2016 collab with fellow G.O.O.D. Music/Def Jam star Jhené Aiko, also debuted at #1 on the Rap and R&B/hip-hop charts.

In addition to his RIAA platinum and multi-platinum albums, Big Sean's track record boasts an impressive 18 gold, platinum and multi-platinum hit singles, among them a trio of #1 urban radio staples: "Marvin Gaye & Chardonnay" (featur­­ing Kanye West and Roscoe Dash, with over 45 million combined YouTube views); Kanye West's 4x-platinum "Mercy" featuring fellow Def Jam MCs Pusha T and 2 Chainz (over 200 million views); and the 5x-platinum "I Don't Fuck With You" featuring E-40 (nearly 400 million views).
With over 43 million combined Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and Soundcloud followers, and over 1.7 BILLION YouTube views since his signing to Kanye West's G.O.O.D. Music/Def Jam label in 2007, Big Sean has become one of urban and rhythm radio's most consistent hitmakers, and one of Def Jam's major core artists.






