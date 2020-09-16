Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 16/09/2020

Justin Bieber Announces New Single "Holy" Ft. Chance The Rapper, Set For Release On September 18, 2020

Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Grammy Award-winning global superstar Justin Bieber, officially confirms the release of brand-new music this Friday, as he returns with "Holy" featuring Chance The Rapper, out September 18 via RBMG/Def Jam Recordings/Universal Music. "Holy," and it's Colin Tilley-directed short film, marks Bieber's return to the pop arena just months after "Intentions" - his 8X global platinum single featuring Quavo - reached #1 at Top 40 radio in June, his seventh career #1 hit on Billboard's Pop Songs chart. Justin revealed the cover art and release date for "Holy" via the dedicated website JBSOON.COM.

The Justin Bieber World Tour - presented by T-Mobile - kicks off in San Diego at Pechanga Arena on June 2, 2021 and includes five Canadian dates in Toronto, Ottawa and Montreal, as well as new arena stops in New York City, Boston, Atlanta, Chicago and more. A limited number of exclusive VIP Packages are available; These exceptional offers can include an amazing selection of reserved seated tickets, custom merchandise and much more. Additionally, $1.00 from each ticket purchased will be donated to the Bieber Foundation which is committed to supporting mental health wellness.

CHANGES, Justin's fifth studio album, debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 in February. Bieber's 7th overall #1 album, CHANGES also debuted at #1 on the Billboard R&B Albums chart, a career first for him. Underscoring the global dominance of CHANGES, the album reached #1 in the UK and Canada, and clocked in at #1on Apple Music in 85 countries. CHANGES has sold 4 million album equivalents worldwide.

With over 65 million monthly Spotify listeners, Bieber has become the platform's #1 most-listened-to artist. He has also recently surpassed an astounding 147 million Instagram followers and over 50 million YouTube subscribers, giving him far-and-away the #1 artist channel on YouTube.
Over the course of his career, Justin Bieber has amassed more than 68 billion streams and more than 68 million album equivalents worldwide.






Most read news of the week
Sam Moore And Mary Wilson Join RIAA In Applauding Hawaii's Enactment Of 'Truth In Music Advertising' Act
John Clark Blackwell Commemorates September 11 With Powerful Rendition And Music Video Of The Star Spangled Banner
Tangerine Dream Announces A 10CD Box Set Pilots Of Purple Twilight - The Virgin Recordings 1980 - 1983, To Be Released On October 30
Mississippi Musician Ty Trehern Announces October 23 Release Date For New LP 'Dear Dichotomy'
David Guetta & Sia Release 'Let's Love'
New Music Release - Apex Worrior; Album Teaser For The Genesis
Mickey Guyton's New EP Bridges Available Today
Mali Music Releases Amazon Original Cover Of TLC's "Waterfalls"
Mastodon Releases New Song 'Fallen Torches' From New Album 'Medium Rarities' Out Now




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0208571 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0017538070678711 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how