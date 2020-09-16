40th Anniversary Expanded Digital Edition Of Ozzy Osbourne's Landmark Debut Album 'Blizzard Of Ozz' Due Out This Friday (September 18)





Initially released on



Next up are two digital releases of two classic OZZY video releases: LIVE & LOUD and LIVE AT BUDOKAN. The "LIVE & LOUD" home video-originally released on June 28, 1993-was issued alongside the CD. The collection is a compilation of live footage from several shows rather than a single concert. The "LIVE & LOUD" DVD includes guest appearances from OZZY's



Meanwhile, earlier this month, A&E Network debuted "Biography: The Nine Lives of Ozzy Osbourne" which delves into the many lives and incredible career of the man who has personified rock and roll rebellion for decades. "Biography: The Nine Lives of Ozzy Osbourne" traces OZZY's life from his childhood in poverty and time in prison, to fronting the iconic



Earlier this year, OZZY's ORDINARY MAN album-released in February-marked his first new solo music in almost 10 years. It was the #1 rock album in the world, topping multiple charts in its triumphant first week of release. Worldwide, ORDINARY MAN entered the charts in the Top Ten in seven countries making it the highest-charting album of OZZY's career. Recorded in Los Angeles, the album features producer Andrew Watt on guitars, Duff McKagan (Guns N' Roses) on bass and Chad Smith (Red Hot



The 40th anniversary edition of BLIZZARD OF OZZ track listing is as follows:

1. I Don't Know

2. Crazy Train

3. Goodbye to Romance

4. Dee

5. Suicide Solution

6. Mr. Crowley

7. No Bone Movies

8. Revelation (Mother Earth)

9. Steal Away (The Night)

10. You Looking at Me, Looking at You (current bonus track - originally the b-side to "Crazy Train")

11. Goodbye to Romance [2010 Guitar & Vocal Mix] (current bonus track)

12. RR [Outtake from "Blizzard Of Ozz" Sessions] (current bonus track)



New bonus tracks (never before available):

13. I Don't Know - from Ozzy Live

14. Crazy

15. Mr. Crowley - from Ozzy Live

16. Revelation (Mother Earth) - from Ozzy Live

17. Steal Away (The Night) - from Ozzy Live

18. Suicide Solution - from Ozzy Live

19. You Said It All (live) - from Mr Crowley EP



The "Live & Loud" DVD track list is as follows:

I Don't Want To Change The World

Desire

Mr. Crowley

I Don't Know

Road To Nowhere

Flying High Again

Paranoid

Suicide Solution

Goodbye To Romance

Shot In The Dark

No More Tears

Miracle Man

War Pigs

Bark At The Moon

Mama, I'm Coming Home

Crazy Train



Changes



The "Live at Budokan" DVD track listing is as follows:

"I Don't Know"

"That I Never Had"

"Believer"

"Junkie"

"Mr. Crowley"

"Gets Me Through"

"Suicide Solution" (Osbourne, Rhoads, Daisley)

"No More Tears"

"I Don't Want to Change the World"

"Road to Nowhere"

"Crazy Train"

"Mama, I'm Coming Home"

Encores: "Bark at the Moon" and " New York, NY (Top40 Charts) OZZY OSBOURNE kicked off 2020 with his critically acclaimed #1 rock album ORDINARY MAN-his first new solo album in ten years-and a planned return to the road. And then came the pandemic. Now, fans of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee and Grammy-winning singer and songwriter can enjoy a variety of projects celebrating his legacy this fall. First up was the September 7 premiere of A&E Network's "Biography: The Nine Lives of Ozzy Osbourne." He'll also wrap the year by releasing the 40th anniversary expanded digital edition of his landmark debut album BLIZZARD OF OZZ and digital versions of two classic longform videos, LIVE & LOUD and LIVE AT BUDOKAN.Initially released on September 20, 1980 in the UK, BLIZZARD OF OZZ marked OZZY's debut studio album (following his departure from Black Sabbath); the expanded digital 40th anniversary edition is set for release September 18 on Sony/Legacy. The new package includes OZZY hits: "Crazy Train," which will hit certified 5x platinum status to coincide with its September release date; the gold-certified (in four countries) "Mr. Crowley" (both of which feature Randy Rhoads on guitar); along with "Suicide Solution," plus live versions of seven tracks that are currently unavailable digitally. The record was ultimately certified 5x platinum and was ranked #9 on Rolling Stone's list of "100 Greatest Metal Albums of All Time" in the U.S.; platinum (or multi-platinum) in another 12 countries and gold in an additional 13 countries. BLIZZARD OF OZZ was the first of two studio albums recorded with guitarist Randy Rhoads. The album's "Crazy Train" went on to become one of OSBOURNE's signature tracks; the song has also become one of the most played sports anthems frequently heard at NFL, NBA, MLB & NHL games. It peaked at #9 on Billboard's Top Tracks chart upon release-and in 2009, the song achieved a 5× platinum certification. The live tracks-"I Don't Know," "Crazy Train," "Mr. Crowley," "Revelation (Mother Earth)," "Steal Away (The Night)" and"Suicide Solution"-were recorded on the "Blizzard of Ozz" tour and were previously found only in the BLIZZARD OF OZZ/DIARY OF A MADMAN 30th Anniversary Deluxe Box Set. "You Said It All" (live) was originally found on the 1980 MR CROWLEY live EP, recorded in 1980 at the Gaumont Theater, Southampton, UK and was also not previously available digitally.Next up are two digital releases of two classic OZZY video releases: LIVE & LOUD and LIVE AT BUDOKAN. The "LIVE & LOUD" home video-originally released on June 28, 1993-was issued alongside the CD. The collection is a compilation of live footage from several shows rather than a single concert. The "LIVE & LOUD" DVD includes guest appearances from OZZY's Black Sabbath bandmates (Geezer Butler, bass, Bill Ward, drums and Tony Iommi, guitar), along with his own band from that era (Michael Inez, bass; Randy Castillo, drums; Zakk Wylde, guitar; and Kevin Jones, keyboards). The "LIVE AT BUDOKAN" DVD-released June 25, 2002-was shot earlier that year as part of the 2002 world tour. It features the song "Suicide Solution" and Zakk Wylde's accompanying guitar solo. Running in excess of 13 minutes, this track was cut from the CD version because of time restraints. OZZY is backed by his 2002 touring band on "LIVE AT BUDOKAN" DVD: Zakk Wylde, guitars; Robert Trujillo, bass; Mike Bordin, drums; and John Sinclair, keyboards.Meanwhile, earlier this month, A&E Network debuted "Biography: The Nine Lives of Ozzy Osbourne" which delves into the many lives and incredible career of the man who has personified rock and roll rebellion for decades. "Biography: The Nine Lives of Ozzy Osbourne" traces OZZY's life from his childhood in poverty and time in prison, to fronting the iconic Black Sabbath and a successful solo career, to one of rock's elder statesman and a loveable 21st century television dad. The two-hour documentary explores how OZZY has continually reinvented himself and his career to propel himself toward greater success. As the Grammy-winning artist turns 70, he reflects on the intimate details of his successes, failures, and his unique ability for survival and perseverance-including never-before-seen interviews about his recent Parkinson's diagnosis. The documentary, a selection of the 2020 SXSW Film Festival, also features interviews with Sharon, Kelly and Jack Osbourne as well as friends and fellow musicians including Rick Rubin, Ice-T, Marilyn Manson, Rob Zombie, Jonathan Davis, Post Malone and more. Watch a clip here.Earlier this year, OZZY's ORDINARY MAN album-released in February-marked his first new solo music in almost 10 years. It was the #1 rock album in the world, topping multiple charts in its triumphant first week of release. Worldwide, ORDINARY MAN entered the charts in the Top Ten in seven countries making it the highest-charting album of OZZY's career. Recorded in Los Angeles, the album features producer Andrew Watt on guitars, Duff McKagan (Guns N' Roses) on bass and Chad Smith (Red Hot Chili Peppers) on drums. Beyond the core band, ORDINARY MAN, features a who's-who of OZZY friends and collaborators including Elton John, Slash, Post Malone, and Tom Morello.The 40th anniversary edition of BLIZZARD OF OZZ track listing is as follows:1. I Don't Know2. Crazy Train3. Goodbye to Romance4. Dee5. Suicide Solution6. Mr. Crowley7. No Bone Movies8. Revelation (Mother Earth)9. Steal Away (The Night)10. You Looking at Me, Looking at You (current bonus track - originally the b-side to "Crazy Train")11. Goodbye to Romance [2010 Guitar & Vocal Mix] (current bonus track)12. RR [Outtake from "Blizzard Of Ozz" Sessions] (current bonus track)New bonus tracks (never before available):13. I Don't Know - from Ozzy Live14. Crazy Train - from Ozzy Live15. Mr. Crowley - from Ozzy Live16. Revelation (Mother Earth) - from Ozzy Live17. Steal Away (The Night) - from Ozzy Live18. Suicide Solution - from Ozzy Live19. You Said It All (live) - from Mr Crowley EPThe "Live & Loud" DVD track list is as follows:I Don't Want To Change The WorldDesireMr. CrowleyI Don't KnowRoad To NowhereFlying High AgainParanoidSuicide SolutionGoodbye To RomanceShot In The DarkNo More TearsMiracle ManWar PigsBark At The MoonMama, I'm Coming HomeCrazy Train Black SabbathChangesThe "Live at Budokan" DVD track listing is as follows:"That I Never Had""Mr. Crowley""Suicide Solution" (Osbourne, Rhoads, Daisley)"I Don't Want to Change the World""Road to Nowhere""Crazy Train""Mama, I'm Coming Home"Encores: "Bark at the Moon" and " Paranoid



