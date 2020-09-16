Elvis Costello's October Surprise - 50 Songs For 50 Days





"Face" is the tale of Lonesome Rhodes, a lying, cheating, pill-popping double-talking no-good, who is discovered in jail by Marcia Jeffries, a radio producer who sees potential in his silver tongue and common touch.



The story sees him rise through the broadcasting world until Lonesome gets such good ratings that he believes that he holds sway over "The Ordinary Man," who he secretly despises.



But that story is for another day.



In the meantime, I have created this installation of "50 Songs For 50 Days", presenting lyrics written over the last 50 years - most of them my own - and heard on recordings made between 1977 and 2020, including several that will be issued here for the first time.



These songs were written in response to events over these many years but it strikes me that you may find something useful in them at this present moment; a joke, a motto or even a couple of dance steps to keep the blood pumping and the hot sauce at hand.



I hope these songs will amuse, console or even infuriate, because passive indifference is hardly the way forward.



From



I hope you get what you wish for or what you really deserve and that we can all find a way to forgive those who trespass against us.



