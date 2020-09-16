Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Country 16/09/2020

Dolly Parton Releases Her Whimsical Take On 'I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus'

Dolly Parton Releases Her Whimsical Take On 'I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus'
Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Dolly Parton is shepherding in the holiday season as she releases the second track from her upcoming A Holly Dolly Christmas album, available everywhere on October 2nd. For her latest release, Dolly is taking on one of her childhood favorites, "I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus," as only she can.
"I have always loved 'I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus' because it's a song I heard growing up," says Dolly. "I wanted to do something for the kids and I think it's a real cute little song. I have a child-like spirit and I love everything about Christmas!"

The song follows Dolly's first release from her holiday album, "Mary Did You Know?," which joins an impressive series of faith-based music Parton has released throughout her career, including her recent Christian chart-topper with Zach Williams, "There Was Jesus."

For A Holly Dolly Christmas, Dolly collaborated with some of her dearest friends on the 12 track collection including Miley Cyrus, Jimmy Fallon, Billy Ray Cyrus, Michael Buble, Willie Nelson, and a special duet with her brother, Randy Parton.
A Holly Dolly Christmas is available now worldwide for digital pre-add/pre-save/pre-order.

Recently, Dolly also announced her partnership with Chronicle Books to release Dolly Parton, Songteller: My Life in Lyrics. The visual memoir and annotated songbook will give an intimate look at Dolly's enduring career as a songwriter, musician, and Country legend. Fans will have access to the stories behind the lyrics in Dolly's own words with never-before-seen photographs and memorabilia, bringing them closer to her work than ever before. The Recorded Books audiobook form and CD of Dolly Parton, Songteller: My Life in Lyrics will be available on November 17, 2020 and is currently available for preorder on Amazon.
Dolly Parton, Songteller: My Life in Lyrics will be available November 17th, 2020.






Most read news of the week
Sam Moore And Mary Wilson Join RIAA In Applauding Hawaii's Enactment Of 'Truth In Music Advertising' Act
Tangerine Dream Announces A 10CD Box Set Pilots Of Purple Twilight - The Virgin Recordings 1980 - 1983, To Be Released On October 30
Mississippi Musician Ty Trehern Announces October 23 Release Date For New LP 'Dear Dichotomy'
David Guetta & Sia Release 'Let's Love'
Mickey Guyton's New EP Bridges Available Today
Mali Music Releases Amazon Original Cover Of TLC's "Waterfalls"
Mastodon Releases New Song 'Fallen Torches' From New Album 'Medium Rarities' Out Now
Joji Reveals Final Tracklist And Features For Nectar - Out September 25, 2020
Armand Van Helden & Riva Starr Release 'Step It Up'




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0213821 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0017712116241455 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how