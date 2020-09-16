Office Romance Announce Debut Album 'Holidays Of Love'





Holidays Of Love is the follow up to Office Romance's 2012 EP I love The Holidays. Last year the band regrouped and began writing and recording with producer Geoff Sanoff (James Iha,



Much like the classic Jimmy Iovine series A Very Special Christmas albums that compiled the likes of Paul McCartney, U2,



Office Romance's Holidays of Love is a refreshing addition to your rotation of holiday albums, able to sit comfortably beside established favorites like Vince Guaraldi and Mariah Carey. It's varied enough to please an array of palettes, cheerful enough for the joy to translate to one and all while exploding with earworms crawl their way into your head and stay there, Yet most importantly, Holidays of Love underlines what is most important in these most urgent of times: holding those you love tight and cherishing them not only during the holidays, but all year round. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Office Romance - the trio of Seth Jabour (Les Savy Fav, 8G Band- backing band for Late Night with Seth Myers), Syd Butler (Les Savy Fav, 8G Band) and Amy Carlson (Actor, Blue Bloods, The Society, Director, Writer, Mother) have announced the forthcoming release of their debut album, Holidays Of Love. With a plethora of holiday music that focuses on reproductions of the standards by modern artists, Office Romance has created a new set of holiday tracks that will prove to be as timeless as those by Bing Crosby, Wham! and John Lennon. The 10-track album will be released October 2 via Frenchkiss Records. Today Office Romance share the LP's opener, "Magic In the Air," which features lyrics and vocals by Carlson who notes, "our aim is to express the joys of anticipation in the holiday season".Holidays Of Love is the follow up to Office Romance's 2012 EP I love The Holidays. Last year the band regrouped and began writing and recording with producer Geoff Sanoff (James Iha, Jesse Mailn, Savak) but it took the isolation of Covid for them to generate the lyrics and vocals that capture the true spirit of the holiday season as told by Office Romance. A true family affair, Holidays of Love features vocal contributions by Butler/Carlson's children, Lyla (whose birthday is the weekend of release) and Nigel, as well as the Jabour twins, Teddy and William, on today's single. Butler notes, "It was important for us to have as much family on the record as possible." Other contributors include: Matt Hitt, (Drowners), Fraser Campbell (multi-hyphenate musician and composer), Britta Phillips (Luna, Dean & Britta) and Kia Warren/Liza Colby (SUSU Band) among others.Much like the classic Jimmy Iovine series A Very Special Christmas albums that compiled the likes of Paul McCartney, U2, Run DMC and more, Holidays of Love is an eclectic effort that touches on everything from indie rock to rockabilly to piano ballads to Americana and more. And while the album maintains a singular sentiment throughout that makes the holiday-radio-as-an-album theme cohesive, the longplayer tackles subjects ranging from family, love, holiday melancholy, neighborly kindness and even the glory of Hanukkah. Eclectic in presentation yet whimsical and sincere in execution, Office Romance reflects the union of Amy Carlson's obsession with holiday music and Syd Butler / Seth Jabour's desire to stretch their collaboration into a new realm. Jabour says "having the experience of playing in the 8G Band for six and a half years has really helped. In Les Savy Fav, we've had kind of one vision as a group but with 8G we're sort of pulling information from every genre possible, funneled through the lens of players, singers, and producers."Office Romance's Holidays of Love is a refreshing addition to your rotation of holiday albums, able to sit comfortably beside established favorites like Vince Guaraldi and Mariah Carey. It's varied enough to please an array of palettes, cheerful enough for the joy to translate to one and all while exploding with earworms crawl their way into your head and stay there, Yet most importantly, Holidays of Love underlines what is most important in these most urgent of times: holding those you love tight and cherishing them not only during the holidays, but all year round.



