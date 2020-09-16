Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
RnB 16/09/2020

Musicbox Announces Release Of LDLHA With Female R&B Singer Deja B.

Musicbox Announces Release Of LDLHA With Female R&B Singer Deja B.
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Over the weekend, songwriting company Musicbox Recording Group (MBRG) announced that on September 26, 2020 it would be releasing new single "LDLHA" featuring Deja B., former artist of Mary J. Blige's girl group 'Just Us,' produced by Mexico City's rising producer Wicho Beatz. LDLHA, which is the acronym for "Love Don't Live Here Anymore," is one of the first two singles off of Musicbox's Love Is Love R&B compilation album set to be released this month. The song reflects a woman who has reached her brinks with her disloyal significant other. Deja B. is currently signed to Equity Distribution, partners of music mogul Jay-Z's Roc Nation label who had recently debuted her very own project this past August titled Open The Door. LDLHA will be released through MBRG independently.

"We are super excited to have Deja on the project honestly speaking," says Terry Moss, owner and executive producer of Musicbox Recording Group. "Initially, the song was written as a reference demo for Summer Walker, but once Deja sent it back, our A&Rs suggested that we keep it for the album, so we did."

Musicbox's Love Is Love project is a compilation album featuring independent R&B artists including: Deja B., Qiuntellii, Tevin McGuire, GeorgiaReign, Nick Lavelle, rap artist Issa of R&B singer Jacquees's FYB label, and a host of others.

Musicbox Recording Group is a songwriting/publishing company since 2018 based in Miami, FL which also services in Atlanta, GA.

DJ G.O.D. featuring Deja B. "LDLHA" will be available on all platforms September 26, 2020.






