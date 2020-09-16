Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Pop / Rock 16/09/2020

Anthony Sceam Drops Explosive Bass House Track, 'Clique'

Anthony Sceam Drops Explosive Bass House Track, 'Clique'
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) We have the privilege to share with you Anthony Sceam latest release "Clique" which marks his 5th original track this year, seeing him further explore his knack for creating bass house anthems. In a truly menacing effort, Anthony Sceam brings together ominous vocal samples and captivating melodies, before laying down a buildup that leads to an infectious drop, filled with sharp sound design and hard-hitting drums.

"My main goal is to bring a twist to what people are used to hearing and to basically give them a brand new experience they'll never forget"

Anthony Sceam describes the idea behind his music, that it is to be as intricate as it is explosive. The talented producer started playing drums at the young age of 10, going on to perform with multiple bands through his teenage years; little did he know he'd be crafting dancefloor-focused bass gems some time later into his music career. Enjoy this one!






