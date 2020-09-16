The Dirty Nil Present: "Dancing 2 Thrash" Virtual Tour



Instagram https://www.instagram.com/thedirtynil New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Fall 2020 Livestream Dates Hosted By NOONCHORUSNew Album 'Fuck Art' Out 1.01.21 Via Dine Alone Records"Super Catchy, Anthemic Dose Of Pop Punk-Tinged Alt-Rock"- Brooklyn VeganThe Dirty Nil, the Juno Award-winning modern day model for unabashed rock n roll, have announced their exciting (and safe) new endeavor: The "Dancing 2 Thrash" Virtual Tour. Hosted by NOONCHORUS, the livestreaming tour will follow the amp-blowing trio as they use the magic of the internet to transplant themselves in venues across North America this October. Brooklyn Vegan recently called them "a band who beg to be seen live", and now fans will get a chance to experience their balls-to-the-wall, high-velocity live show even during the current global pandemic. All shows start at 7PM local time, dates below."Hey everyone, we know it's been a weird year but we're here to help. Tired of these bullshit living room concerts? Miss the chaos and energy of a Rock n Roll show? We proudly present the "Dancing 2 Thrash Tour": 14 unique sets in your favourite North American cities. Pro audio and video performance delivered as only your boys can do. We promise these will ease the pain of 2020."New album 'Fuck Art' will be out January 1st, 2021 via Dine Alone Records. The record is an exhilarating concoction of classic-rock heroism, pop-punk horsepower, '80s indie scrappiness, '90s alterna-crunch, and speed-metal adrenalin. They recently gave fans a taste of 'Fuck Art' by releasing "Doom Boy," a mesh of thrashy, metal-like riffs with pop-punk melodies, and a radio-friendly chorus; it's a hardcore basement punk love song about listening to Slayer in the back of a minivan that's not afraid to sound pretty in a stadium.Kerrang has called the trio "ridiculously infectious" while their last album (2018's 'Master Volume') was praised by Vice Noisey as "the album rock 'n' roll deserves". Watch them perform "Doom Boy" live to see what the buzz is all about.THE DIRTY NIL'S "DANCING 2 THRASH" VIRTUAL TOUROctober 13th - Columbus, OH - The Basement - Presented by CD 102.5 WWCDOctober 14th - Madison, WI - The Sylvee - Presented by The Resistance 106.7 WRISOctober 15th - Minneapolis, MN - 7th Street Entry - Presented by 93X KXXROctober 20th - Red Deer, AB - Bo's Bar and Stag - Presented by X92 & Drive Red DeerOctober 21st - Milwaukee, WI - The X-Ray Arcade - Presented by WMSE 91.7October 22nd - Appleton, WI - Fletch's - Presented by 96.9 The FoxOctober 23rd - Corpus Christi, TX - House of Rock - Presented by 106.5 The Shark KYRKOctober 27th - Nashville, TN - The End - Presented by 102.9 The Buzz WBUZOctober 28th - Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues - Presented by The New Rock 96.1 WKZQOctober 29th - Philadelphia, PA - Voltage Lounge - Presented by ALT 104.5 WRFFOctober 30th - Rochester, NY - Anthology Live - Presented by The Zone WZNENovember 3rd - Montreal, QC - Les Foufounes Électriques - Presented by CHOM 97.7November 4th - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom - Presented by The Edge 103.3 WEDGNovember 5th - Toronto, ON - Phoenix Concert Theatre - Presented by INDIE 88**Tickets on sale now. Bundles available including two exclusive tour t-shirt designs.THE DIRTY NIL:Luke Bentham - Guitars, VocalsRoss Miller - BassKyle Fisher - DrumsTHE DIRTY NIL ON THE WEBWebsite https://thedirtynil.comFacebook https://www.facebook.com/thedirtynilInstagram https://www.instagram.com/thedirtynil



