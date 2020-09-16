Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
RnB 16/09/2020

Puerto Rican Rapper PJ Sin Suela Releases Surprise Bilingual Track "Duolingo"

Puerto Rican Rapper PJ Sin Suela Releases Surprise Bilingual Track "Duolingo"
Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Singer songwriter and rapper PJ Sin Suela keeps his fans on their toes by releasing a catchy bilingual track that showcases his dominance and ability to write and rap in English entitled "Duolingo".

Coming from a bilingual or "Spanglish" background in Puerto Rico, PJ Sin Suela, also known as Pedro Juan Vazquez, is constantly changing his sounds and switching up his elements that allow him to reach a diverse audience. With "Duolingo" he implements complex metrics and witty punchlines, going a step further than just using "dale" or "mami" when rapping in a second language. That just doesn't cut it anymore.

Instead, "Duolingo" thrives with a heavy bass, screaming samples, and fast drums that will have you driving a little bit too fast while "bopping" your head at the same time. From "Pleader", a collaboration with Alt-J in English, to "Cuál Es Tu Plan", ft. Bad Bunny and Ñejo in Spanish, you'll notice "Duolingo" feels like a mix of both.

PJ Sin Suela keeps successfully establishing his artistry. In the beginning of the year, he released an impactful track "Loco Loquito" featuring Latin GRAMMY and GRAMMY winner Jorge Drexler, continuing with "Cuenta Conmigo" featuring Mozart La Para, and "Mirame". Last year, he was named by the prestigious Billboard Magazine as one of their 10 Latin Artist to Watch. He was also confirmed to perform for the first time in Lollapalooza Chile and at Jazz Fest in New Orleans, Louisiana, which were inevitably cancelled due to the pandemic.






Most read news of the week
BMI Celebrates The 20th Anniversary Of Its R&B/Hip-Hop Awards Honoring The Genre's Best Songwriters, Producers And Music Publishers
Lil Tecca Releases New Track And Music Video "Our Time"
Florida-Based Hard Rock Band 308 Ghost Train Has Released Their Latest Music Video, Directed By Amanda Reese
Alicia Keys To Release 'ALICIA' Album This Friday
TuneCore Continues International Expansion, Launches TuneCore Brazil And TuneCore Russia
Jackie Proffit Joins Music Health Alliance
All Time Low Score First-Ever #1 On Radio With "Monsters"
Keith Urban & Pink Will Perform 'One Too Many' On The Academy Of Country Music Awards
H.L. Woods Announces New Film Projects - Investor And Visionary Uses His Successful Experience In TV And Radio To Become A Venture Capitalist In Film




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0190990 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0014877319335938 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how