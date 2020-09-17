Carson Rowland Says Goodbye To Summer In New Single "Disappear Ft. Taylor Castro"





Actor/writer/singer Carson Rowland released "Disappear," a collaboration with labelmate Taylor Castro, via PMA Records this morning. Rowland and Castro have been writing songs together ever since they first met on the film set of Dream Killer. " Disappear " has a breezy, beachy vibe mixed with lamentful lyrics about good times coming to an end. "'Disappear' is the embodiment of nostalgia, the unadulterated lust for times prior. So listen, and remember." - Carson Rowland

Rowland is best known for his roles on Nickelodeon series I Am Frankie; ABC TV series American Housewife; and Netflix original series Sweet Magnolias. The multi-talented artist writes and records music in between filming, and he debuted his first single, "Game", earlier this year. "With music, I have the ability to express who I am. My EP is going to be called You Know Who You Are because it's written by me, and is about me and my interactions with people in my life. Songwriting gives me a way to express myself and my feelings that I can't find in acting."




