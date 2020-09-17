Pandora Live El Pulso Con Sech





Sech, who hails from Panama City, released his debut album Sueños last year, which debuted at #1 on Billboard's Top Latin Albums and Latin Rhythm Albums charts and earned him a Latin Grammy nomination. Sech kicked off 2020 with five Billboard Latin



"I'm very excited to have the opportunity to team up with the



The evening will be hosted by Marisol "El Bombón" Vargas, the on-air personality from SiriusXM's Caliente (ch. 158) who will also do a quickfire "hot seat" game as well as an in-depth interview with Sech. An animated short on a real event from Sech's life and a surprise guest during the performance will round out the evening. Also, select fans of Sech on



Event sponsor Boost New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Pandora announced today that Latin Urban-Reggaeton sensation Sech will perform for Pandora LIVE El Pulso on September 22nd at 8:45pm ET. This is the third installment of the popular free live event turned virtual series that features top artists from all genres including country, rock, R&B and more. Pandora LIVE El Pulso is the live extension of El Pulso, the number one Latin musical destination on Pandora.Sech, who hails from Panama City, released his debut album Sueños last year, which debuted at #1 on Billboard's Top Latin Albums and Latin Rhythm Albums charts and earned him a Latin Grammy nomination. Sech kicked off 2020 with five Billboard Latin Music Award nominations, and collaborated with reggaeton heavyweights on some of the hottest tracks of the year, including the #1 radio singles " Definitivamente " with Daddy Yankee and "Sigues con el" with Arcangel and on Bad Bunny's " Ignorantes " which broke into the Top 50 of Billboard's Hot 100 and surpassed the 166 million views on YouTube. As one of the hottest artists in Latin music today, Sech followed his continued success with the release of " Confia " with Daddy Yankee and followed with the release of his sophomore effort 1 of 1. The album's lead single, " Relacion " quickly resonated with fans and peaked #1 in 9 countries. Off the heels of his global smash #1 hit single " Otro Trago ", " Relacion " helped break Sech, once again, into the Top 25 of global viral streaming charts."I'm very excited to have the opportunity to team up with the Pandora team, and honored to be a part of this new digital series" said Sech. "I respect and admire all those who worked to make this virtual concert performance a reality, especially during these difficult times. I'm proud to be able to tell my story and share my music with fans through this unique and special experience."The evening will be hosted by Marisol "El Bombón" Vargas, the on-air personality from SiriusXM's Caliente (ch. 158) who will also do a quickfire "hot seat" game as well as an in-depth interview with Sech. An animated short on a real event from Sech's life and a surprise guest during the performance will round out the evening. Also, select fans of Sech on Pandora will have the opportunity to participate in a virtual meet and greet with him prior to the performance.Event sponsor Boost Mobile will upgrade the fan experience with an virtual after party on Instagram Live, hosted by a social influencer and fellow Sech superfan. Additionally, a limited amount of exclusive Sech merch will be available for attendees based on a first come, first served code redemption basis, with thanks to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.



