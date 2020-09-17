Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Pop / Rock 17/09/2020

Yola Performs On "Late Night With Seth Meyers"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Yola was on Late Night with Seth Meyers last night, for a special performance of Nina Simone's "To Be Young, Gifted and Black," recorded from the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville. You can watch the performance at Top40-Charts.com

Yola has also announced a headlining concert at the Ryman on May 11, 2021. Tomorrow, she joins Brandi Carlile for a conversation at 1:45pm EDT as part of Thriving Roots, the Americana Music Association Foundation's new virtual conference. They'll discuss the concept of "overnight success" after years of hard work, representation, advocacy, and staying true to your art. Yola can be heard on the debut album of Carlile's supergroup The Highwomen. To pick up a copy of Yola's Grammy-nominated debut album, Walk Through Fire, head to the Top40-Charts Store, iTunes, and Amazon, and listen on Spotify and Apple Music.






