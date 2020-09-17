Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Country 17/09/2020

Keith Urban & P!nk's "One Too Many" Hits Streaming Services Today

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The next 24 hours will see two highly anticipated worldwide premieres to mark the release of "One Too Many," the Keith Urban and P!nk duet from Urban's 10th studio album, THE SPEED OF NOW Part 1 out Friday. Now available on all streaming platforms, the two powerhouses come together for the song's broadcast television performance debut on tonight's Academy of Country Music Awards, before marking the official music video premiere on FACEBOOK.

"One Too Many" is one of the most anticipated musical events of the year. It pairs together two of the most successful and well-respected artists in the world, both known for their combustible talents.
"I've always loved P!nk's voice," says Urban. "But her artistry and her multi-faceted ability to create, and her God-given talent, truly makes her one of the greatest voices of our time."

The slinky soul pop deliciousness of "One Too Many," was originally written as a duet and Urban "couldn't have pictured anyone else's voice on the song." But the COVID lockdown presented its challenges. Urban and P!nk were not only forced to piece together the recording, they found themselves at opposite sides of the globe - P!nk from Los Angeles and Urban from Sydney - for filming of the music video.






