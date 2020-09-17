Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Pop / Rock 17/09/2020

Ferris & Sylvester Leave Us Missing Live Music Even More In New Video "Knock You Down"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) UK-based duo Ferris & Sylvester share the live video for their latest single "Knock You Down." The track is the latest single from their October 2nd EP I Should Be On A Train (LAB Records).

Filmed at Streatham Space Project in London, the live video showcases the duo's effortless combination 60s pop and wistful psychedelia. "Knock You Down" embraces the duo's inner child, channeling the lessons they learned in their early years. The duo perfectly captures the youthful anti-establishment exuberance in this wistfully nostalgic coming-of-age anthem.

This duo of Issy Ferris and Archie Sylvester - who won Emerging Artist at the 2020 Americana UK Awards - have toured with the likes of Jade Bird, Robert Plant, George Ezra, Eric Clapton (at Hyde Park) and Tyler Childers. Their sound is undeniable and many agree, with The Guardian hailing them as an "alt Simon & Garfunkel" and the BBCcalling them "a rising force in music." Their latest EP channels the earthy grooves of Delaney & Bonnie, explosive riffs of Jack White and bone-chilling harmonies of The Civil Wars.

You can catch Ferris & Sylvester's live video from Streatham Space Project (the EP's title track "I Should Be On A Train"), HERE. The duo also recently announced their rescheduled 2021 North American tour dates (complete schedule below).
I Should I Be On A Train will be available digitally and on limited edition 12" vinyl. Pre-save/pre-order here: fanlink.to/ISBOAT

FERRIS & SYLVESTER 2021 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES:
March 25 - Los Angeles, CA - Hotel Cafe
March 27 - Chicago, IL - Martyr's
March 30 - Nashville, TN - High Watt
April 1 - Washington, DC - Songbyrd
April 2 - New York City, NY - Rockwood Music Hall
April 3 - Toronto, OR - Drake Hotel

'I SHOULD BE ON A TRAIN' TRACK LISTING:
1. I Should Be On A Train
2. Knock You Down
3. Everyone Is Home
4. Good Man
5. With A Little Help From My Friends






