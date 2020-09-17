Alicia Keys Reveals 'ALICIA' Tracklist

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
With just one day until her album release, Alicia Keys
has revealed the tracklist for her seventh studio album ALICIA. In addition to the Miguel-assisted single "Show Me Love
" and "So Done" with Khalid, the 15-track set features appearances from Snoh Aalegra ("You Save Me
") and Tierra Whack ("Me x 7"). Other guests include Sampha ("3 Hour Drive"), Diamond Platnumz ("Wasted Energy"), and Jill Scott
on the aptly-titled "Jill Scott," which came about following Scott's Verzuz battle with Erykah Badu
in May.
The long-awaited project, which was delayed from March due to COVID, marks Keys' first album since 2016's Here. "The ALICIA album is sooooo crazzzyyyyy!!!! I'm so excited for you to hear it," she told fans. "I love all the sides of it. I love all the sides of me/us it reflects, I love how much closer I am to myself. How much more willing I am to get familiar with myself. I never realized how much I relied on only one side. How much I had hidden away the parts that expressed anger, rage, sensuality, or vulnerability."
The 15-time Grammy winner will celebrate the album's release with a virtual concert, "American Express UNSTAGED: ALICIA." The performance will stream on Sept. 18 at 6 p.m. ET. ALICIA arrives Friday. See the tracklist below.
ALICIA Tracklist:
1. "Truth Without Love"
2. "Time Machine
"
3. "Authors of Forever"
4. "Wasted Energy
feat. Diamond Platnumz
5. "Underdog
"
6. "3 Hour Drive" feat. Sampha
7. "Me x 7" feat. Tierra Whack
8. "Show Me Love
" feat. Miguel
9. "So Done" feat. Khalid
10. "Gramercy Park"
11. "Love Looks Better"
12. "You Save Me
" feat. Snoh Aalegra
13. "Jill Scott" feat. Jill Scott
14. "Perfect Way To Die"
15. "Good Job"