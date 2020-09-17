Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
RnB 17/09/2020

Alicia Keys Reveals 'ALICIA' Tracklist

Alicia Keys Reveals 'ALICIA' Tracklist
Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) With just one day until her album release, Alicia Keys has revealed the tracklist for her seventh studio album ALICIA. In addition to the Miguel-assisted single "Show Me Love" and "So Done" with Khalid, the 15-track set features appearances from Snoh Aalegra ("You Save Me") and Tierra Whack ("Me x 7"). Other guests include Sampha ("3 Hour Drive"), Diamond Platnumz ("Wasted Energy"), and Jill Scott on the aptly-titled "Jill Scott," which came about following Scott's Verzuz battle with Erykah Badu in May.

The long-awaited project, which was delayed from March due to COVID, marks Keys' first album since 2016's Here. "The ALICIA album is sooooo crazzzyyyyy!!!! I'm so excited for you to hear it," she told fans. "I love all the sides of it. I love all the sides of me/us it reflects, I love how much closer I am to myself. How much more willing I am to get familiar with myself. I never realized how much I relied on only one side. How much I had hidden away the parts that expressed anger, rage, sensuality, or vulnerability."

The 15-time Grammy winner will celebrate the album's release with a virtual concert, "American Express UNSTAGED: ALICIA." The performance will stream on Sept. 18 at 6 p.m. ET. ALICIA arrives Friday. See the tracklist below.

ALICIA Tracklist:
1. "Truth Without Love"
2. "Time Machine"
3. "Authors of Forever" ⁣
4. "Wasted Energy feat. Diamond Platnumz
5. "Underdog"
6. "3 Hour Drive" feat. Sampha
7. "Me x 7" feat. Tierra Whack
8. "Show Me Love" feat. Miguel
9. "So Done" feat. Khalid
10. "Gramercy Park"
11. "Love Looks Better"
12. "You Save Me" feat. Snoh Aalegra
13. "Jill Scott" feat. Jill Scott
14. "Perfect Way To Die"
15. "Good Job"






Most read news of the week
BMI Celebrates The 20th Anniversary Of Its R&B/Hip-Hop Awards Honoring The Genre's Best Songwriters, Producers And Music Publishers
Florida-Based Hard Rock Band 308 Ghost Train Has Released Their Latest Music Video, Directed By Amanda Reese
TuneCore Continues International Expansion, Launches TuneCore Brazil And TuneCore Russia
Alicia Keys To Release 'ALICIA' Album This Friday
Jackie Proffit Joins Music Health Alliance
All Time Low Score First-Ever #1 On Radio With "Monsters"
Keith Urban & Pink Will Perform 'One Too Many' On The Academy Of Country Music Awards
H.L. Woods Announces New Film Projects - Investor And Visionary Uses His Successful Experience In TV And Radio To Become A Venture Capitalist In Film
Taylor Swift Will Perform 'Betty' At The Academy Of Country Music Awards




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0223551 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0012044906616211 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how