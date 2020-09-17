Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
RnB 17/09/2020

Greg Cox & A$H. Releases New Track "All Alone"

Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) R&B stars Greg Cox and A$H. have joined forces on their amazing new duet "All Alone." The song is a welcome taste of new music from both artists this year. The song harkens back to an era where the male & female duet was all the rage. From Marvin Gaye & Tammi Terrell to Luther Vandross & Mariah Carey, R&B has always harbored some of the best duets in history. This song honors that legacy while forging a lane all its own that fits beautifully in the contemporary landscape of R&B music.

For those who don't know, both Greg Cox and A$H. have been amassing quite the following in recent years. Greg Cox is a Grammy Award Winning vocalist, artist and producer. The gift of music was instilled in Greg from an early age by his father Johnavon "Bo Peep" Sauls who was a gospel singer. Greg took what he learned and began to craft his own music blending his gospel roots with R&B, Hip-Hop, and Soul. He has been featured on MTV's Making the Band and collaborated with Kirk Franklin on Kirk's latest album Long Live Love ("Strong God"). Pop/R&B songbird A$H. gained national attention after being featured on BET's hit reality show, Chasing Destiny. She opened for PJ Morton on his 2017 Gumbo Tour. In March, she debuted It's Just Art - A $hort Film which is based on her life and features music from her debut album, It's Just Art.

The video is a simple but effective performance clip set like a photoshoot. We see Greg and A$h. take turns performing their respective parts. Despite no scenes together, the chemistry amongst the two stars is evident. The song's cinematic strings and grooving beat provide the perfect soundtrack for the visual. This one definitely deserves a spot on your current playlist.






Most read news of the week
BMI Celebrates The 20th Anniversary Of Its R&B/Hip-Hop Awards Honoring The Genre's Best Songwriters, Producers And Music Publishers
Florida-Based Hard Rock Band 308 Ghost Train Has Released Their Latest Music Video, Directed By Amanda Reese
TuneCore Continues International Expansion, Launches TuneCore Brazil And TuneCore Russia
Alicia Keys To Release 'ALICIA' Album This Friday
Jackie Proffit Joins Music Health Alliance
All Time Low Score First-Ever #1 On Radio With "Monsters"
Keith Urban & Pink Will Perform 'One Too Many' On The Academy Of Country Music Awards
H.L. Woods Announces New Film Projects - Investor And Visionary Uses His Successful Experience In TV And Radio To Become A Venture Capitalist In Film
Taylor Swift Will Perform 'Betty' At The Academy Of Country Music Awards




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0213959 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0024509429931641 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how