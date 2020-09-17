Ronnie Herel & Dannis Winston Find "Another Way"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) London-based DJ Ronnie Herel has been in the game for over three decades. Before his current gig as presenter on BBC Radio's "1Xtra RnB Show," he worked his production prowess on an impressive array of soulful house tunes, earning him several prominent awards and nominations in the British dance and R&B landscapes.



Herel's new single, "Another Way," finds him joining forces with jetsetting singer-songwriter Dannis Winston for a no-frills mover constructed with an unaffected arrangement and equally authentic vocal performance.

It's a refreshing deviation from many of the tech-saturated dance floor numbers and gimmicky crossover cuts that often claim the kinetic spotlight these days.



