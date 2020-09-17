Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
RnB 17/09/2020

Ronnie Herel & Dannis Winston Find "Another Way"

Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) London-based DJ Ronnie Herel has been in the game for over three decades. Before his current gig as presenter on BBC Radio's "1Xtra RnB Show," he worked his production prowess on an impressive array of soulful house tunes, earning him several prominent awards and nominations in the British dance and R&B landscapes.

Herel's new single, "Another Way," finds him joining forces with jetsetting singer-songwriter Dannis Winston for a no-frills mover constructed with an unaffected arrangement and equally authentic vocal performance.
It's a refreshing deviation from many of the tech-saturated dance floor numbers and gimmicky crossover cuts that often claim the kinetic spotlight these days.






Most read news of the week
BMI Celebrates The 20th Anniversary Of Its R&B/Hip-Hop Awards Honoring The Genre's Best Songwriters, Producers And Music Publishers
Florida-Based Hard Rock Band 308 Ghost Train Has Released Their Latest Music Video, Directed By Amanda Reese
TuneCore Continues International Expansion, Launches TuneCore Brazil And TuneCore Russia
Alicia Keys To Release 'ALICIA' Album This Friday
Jackie Proffit Joins Music Health Alliance
All Time Low Score First-Ever #1 On Radio With "Monsters"
Keith Urban & Pink Will Perform 'One Too Many' On The Academy Of Country Music Awards
H.L. Woods Announces New Film Projects - Investor And Visionary Uses His Successful Experience In TV And Radio To Become A Venture Capitalist In Film
Taylor Swift Will Perform 'Betty' At The Academy Of Country Music Awards




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0197041 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0014469623565674 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how