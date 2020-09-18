Little Mix Announce The Confetti Tour 2021





Strictly one code per customer, allowing 4 tickets to be purchased. Presale access does not guarantee you tickets; it guarantees your eligibility to access the ticket presale before general release. Please note, due to high demand tickets are extremely limited. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Global pop superstars Little Mix today announce 'Confetti', a massive UK and Ireland Arena Tour for 2021. The shows will see Little Mix perform songs from their brand new upcoming album 'Confetti', due for release on 6th November, such as the 2020 smashes 'Holiday' and 'Break Up Song', alongside some of their greatest hits including 'Touch', ' Woman Like Me', 'Black Magic' and 'Shout Out To My Ex'.Fans that *pre-order a copy of the forthcoming new Little Mix album 'Confetti' from the official store before 3pm on Tuesday 22nd September will receive an exclusive pre-sale code for the opportunity to get early access tickets to the tour. UK & Ireland Official Store Link - https://lttlmx.com/confettiPR (link will be live from 9am on Friday 18 September).General tickets go on sale Friday 25th September at 9am, with presales from Wednesday 23rd September. Tickets for the UK are available from https://www.gigsandtours.comand for Ireland from https://www.ticketmaster.ie Little Mix have chosen to partner with both Black Minds Matter UK and Nordoff Robbins Music Therapy. £1 (€1 in Eire) of the ticketing fees (per ticket) will be distributed between them equally (subject to VAT). Black Minds Matter UK - an organisation that connects Black individuals with free mental health resources in the form of therapy sessions with certified Black therapists. https://www.blackmindsmatteruk.com/.Nordoff Robbins Music Therapy - a charity that uses the power of music therapy to enrich the lives of people affected by life limiting illness, isolation or disability www.nordoff-robbins.org.ukThe dates announced today are:Wed 28 April Dublin 3ArenaSat 01 May Belfast SSE ArenaTues 04 May Liverpool M&S Bank ArenaWed 05 May Sheffield FlyDSA ArenaFri 07 May Newcastle Utilita ArenaSat 08 May Newcastle Utilita ArenaMon 10 May Cardiff Motorpoint ArenaTue 11 May Leeds First Direct ArenaThu 13 May London The O2Fri 14 May London The O2Mon 17 May Nottingham Motorpoint ArenaThurs 20 May Birmingham Resorts World ArenaFri 21 May Birmingham Resorts World ArenaMon 24 May Glasgow The SSE HydroTue 25 May Glasgow The SSE HydroFri 28 May Manchester AO ArenaSat 29 May Manchester AO ArenaOn 26 September, Little Mix launch a brand new TV series for BBC One, Little Mix The Search. The series, made by ModestTV, will see the band creating bands and becoming mentors to a new wave of talent. The singers who make it into new bands will live together and gain access to Little Mix's inner circle who have contributed to their phenomenal success, including creative directors, choreographers and vocal coaches. The once in a lifetime prize for the winning band will see them support Little Mix on The Confetti Tour 2021.Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall have established themselves as the world's biggest girl band - they have sold over 50 million records worldwide, collected over 17 million Spotify listeners, received over 3 billion YouTube views, and collated 12 billion streams worldwide.2019 witnessed Little Mix win their second Brit Award - for Best British Video for 'Woman Like Me', and perform the same song live at the ceremony. They also won two Global Awards for Best Group and Best Song, followed by their 4th EMA Award for Best UK & Ireland Act.*Pre Order any album format of Confetti from the official store before 3pm BST on Tuesday 22nd September to get early access to tickets for 'The Confetti Tour 2021'. You will receive an email between 5pm and 7pm BST on Tuesday 22nd September containing your unique presale code, a link to the presale and details of the tour. The ticket pre-sale window opens at 9am on Wednesday 23rd September.Strictly one code per customer, allowing 4 tickets to be purchased. Presale access does not guarantee you tickets; it guarantees your eligibility to access the ticket presale before general release. Please note, due to high demand tickets are extremely limited.



