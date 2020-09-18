Yungblud Set To Release Brand New Album "Weird!"



Beginning as a modern bedtime prayer and ending with a tender goodnight message to his fans, the song is anchored by bristling guitars that echo the mounting pressures that his generation faces. Charting a course from inner turmoil to self-acceptance, YUNGBLUD creates a soaring, transcendent anthem in the process. He co-produced the track with longtime collaborators Chris Greatti (Poppy, Grimes) and Zakk Cervini (Bishop Briggs, Machine Gun Kelly).



Doubling down on the raw vulnerability first glimpsed on his powerhouse 2018 debut album, 21st Century Liability, and his 2019 EP, hope for the underrated youth, Weird! is YUNGBLUD's most emotionally complex body of work to date. He recorded it at studios in London and Los Angeles with Cervini, Greatti and another frequent collaborator, Matt Schwartz (Cold War Kids, Bullet For My Valentine,



The 23-year-old artist also known as Dominic Harrison explains, "It's a story of coming-of-age and self-acceptance and liberation, in terms of sex and gender and drugs and heartbreak and all the other twists and turns we go through in life." Likening Weird! to a "



Fans who pre-order the digital album will instantly receive "god save me, but don't drown me out" plus the recently released "Weird!" and "Strawberry Lipstick." New merchandise is now available at YUNGBLUD's website, where fans can pre-order the album in CD, vinyl and cassette formats.



YUNGBLUD, a 2020 VMA nominee for the PUSH Best New Artist award, has also been busy with variety of other projects. He contributed the incendiary "



Tracklisting - Weird!

teresa

cotton candy

strawberry lipstick

mars

superdeadfriends

love song

god save me, but don't drown me out

ice cream man

weird!

charity

it's quiet in beverly hills

the freak show

About



Born in Yorkshire, England, YUNGBLUD (aka Dominic Harrison) is a multi-instrumentalist who first picked up a guitar at age two and began writing his own songs at age 10. The 23-year-old artist is known for voicing what he feels are major concerns for his generation, using his music to unite and empower the youth of today. Bound by a love for his brilliantly outspoken breed of rock-and-roll music, that community has witnessed YUNGBLUD's rise from a struggling musician living in a Northern England council flat to a global superstar hailed by Rolling Stone as a "pop-punk rebel on a mission" following the release of his self-titled EP and his full-length 2018 debut, 21st Century Liability. In 2019, YUNGBLUD released Live in Atlanta and the hope for the underrated youth EP, which debuted in the top 10 on the UK Official Albums chart and contained the hit single "original me" feat. Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons. YUNGLBUD has garnered over 1.4B streams worldwide with 427M total in US. Over the years, YUNGBLUD has performed to sold-out crowds in over 20 countries and played some of the world's biggest festivals, including Austin City Limits, Life Is Beautiful, Lollapalooza, Reading and Leeds Festivals, and Vans Warped Tour. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) On November 13, Locomotion/Interscope Records/Universal Music, will release YUNGBLUD's sophomore album, Weird! Today, as the album pre-order launched, the British singer/songwriter/multi-instrumentalist shared a new track, "god save me, but don't drown me out."Beginning as a modern bedtime prayer and ending with a tender goodnight message to his fans, the song is anchored by bristling guitars that echo the mounting pressures that his generation faces. Charting a course from inner turmoil to self-acceptance, YUNGBLUD creates a soaring, transcendent anthem in the process. He co-produced the track with longtime collaborators Chris Greatti (Poppy, Grimes) and Zakk Cervini (Bishop Briggs, Machine Gun Kelly).Doubling down on the raw vulnerability first glimpsed on his powerhouse 2018 debut album, 21st Century Liability, and his 2019 EP, hope for the underrated youth, Weird! is YUNGBLUD's most emotionally complex body of work to date. He recorded it at studios in London and Los Angeles with Cervini, Greatti and another frequent collaborator, Matt Schwartz (Cold War Kids, Bullet For My Valentine, Massive Attack). True to YUNGBLUD's fierce refusal to box himself in, Weird! embodies a wildly eclectic collage of sound: Queen-inspired harmonies, Beatles-esque chord progressions, elements of dance-punk and glam-rock and hip-hop and metal. See below for track listing.The 23-year-old artist also known as Dominic Harrison explains, "It's a story of coming-of-age and self-acceptance and liberation, in terms of sex and gender and drugs and heartbreak and all the other twists and turns we go through in life." Likening Weird! to a " Skins " episode in album form, he adds, "I hope it makes people feel like it's okay to feel out of place or twisted or weird, because life is weird—but that's what beautiful about it. So don't ever try to live it as someone else. Live it as you."Fans who pre-order the digital album will instantly receive "god save me, but don't drown me out" plus the recently released "Weird!" and "Strawberry Lipstick." New merchandise is now available at YUNGBLUD's website, where fans can pre-order the album in CD, vinyl and cassette formats.YUNGBLUD, a 2020 VMA nominee for the PUSH Best New Artist award, has also been busy with variety of other projects. He contributed the incendiary " Lemonade " featuring rapper Denzel Curry to the Madden NFL 21 Soundtrack, available HERE via Interscope Records. In early September, Bring Me The Horizon released "Obey," their collab with YUNGBLUD, which premiered on BBC Radio 1 as Annie Mac's "Hottest Record." YUNGBLUD recently scored Platinum status with the 2019 single "I Think I'm OKAY," a fierce team-up with Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Barker. His new graphic novel, The Twisted Tales of the Ritalin Club Volume 2: Weird Times at Quarry Banks University, the follow-up to his 2019 print debut, will be published in November.Tracklisting - Weird!teresacotton candystrawberry lipstickmarssuperdeadfriendslove songgod save me, but don't drown me outice cream manweird!charityit's quiet in beverly hillsthe freak showAboutBorn in Yorkshire, England, YUNGBLUD (aka Dominic Harrison) is a multi-instrumentalist who first picked up a guitar at age two and began writing his own songs at age 10. The 23-year-old artist is known for voicing what he feels are major concerns for his generation, using his music to unite and empower the youth of today. Bound by a love for his brilliantly outspoken breed of rock-and-roll music, that community has witnessed YUNGBLUD's rise from a struggling musician living in a Northern England council flat to a global superstar hailed by Rolling Stone as a "pop-punk rebel on a mission" following the release of his self-titled EP and his full-length 2018 debut, 21st Century Liability. In 2019, YUNGBLUD released Live in Atlanta and the hope for the underrated youth EP, which debuted in the top 10 on the UK Official Albums chart and contained the hit single "original me" feat. Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons. YUNGLBUD has garnered over 1.4B streams worldwide with 427M total in US. Over the years, YUNGBLUD has performed to sold-out crowds in over 20 countries and played some of the world's biggest festivals, including Austin City Limits, Life Is Beautiful, Lollapalooza, Reading and Leeds Festivals, and Vans Warped Tour.



