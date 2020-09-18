Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Pop / Rock 18/09/2020

Scott & Leon Presents The Throwback EP Featuring Alfa Dog a.k.a. Alfie Scarborough

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Scott & Leon presents The Throwback E.P featuring Alfa Dog a.k.a. Alfie Scarborough. The E.P is commercial mainstream pop music showcasing Alfa Dog's rapping and writing skills with a polished production from Scott & Leon.
Four truly great tracks featuring vocals by Leon and Aaron Cormack.

Alfie first worked with the duo back in 2003 when they released their under ground garage hit "Inside The Party"on S&L Recordings when Alfie was just 13. Alfie then went on to sign a record deal with Sony Music.

Produced By: Scott & Leon
Written & Vocals By: Alfie Scarborough - Leon Cormack - Aaron Cormack
www.scott-and-leon.com






