Scott & Leon Presents The Throwback EP Featuring Alfa Dog a.k.a. Alfie Scarborough

www.scott-and-leon.com New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Scott & Leon presents The Throwback E.P featuring Alfa Dog a.k.a. Alfie Scarborough. The E.P is commercial mainstream pop music showcasing Alfa Dog's rapping and writing skills with a polished production from Scott & Leon.Four truly great tracks featuring vocals by Leon and Aaron Cormack.Alfie first worked with the duo back in 2003 when they released their under ground garage hit "Inside The Party"on S&L Recordings when Alfie was just 13. Alfie then went on to sign a record deal with Sony Music.Produced By: Scott & LeonWritten & Vocals By: Alfie Scarborough - Leon Cormack - Aaron Cormackwww.scott-and-leon.com



