Scott & Leon Presents The Throwback EP Featuring Alfa Dog a.k.a. Alfie Scarborough

Scott & Leon presents The Throwback E.P featuring Alfa Dog a.k.a. Alfie Scarborough. The E.P is commercial mainstream pop music showcasing Alfa Dog's rapping and writing skills with a polished production from Scott & Leon.
Four truly great tracks featuring vocals by Leon and Aaron
Cormack.
Alfie first worked with the duo back in 2003 when they released their under ground garage hit "Inside The Party"on S&L Recordings when Alfie was just 13. Alfie then went on to sign a record deal with Sony Music.
Produced By: Scott & Leon
Written & Vocals By: Alfie Scarborough - Leon Cormack - Aaron
Cormack
www.scott-and-leon.com