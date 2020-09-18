Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Pop / Rock 18/09/2020

Joachim Cooder Releases New Track "Over That Road I'm Bound To Go"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Joachim Cooder has released "Over That Road I'm Bound to Go," the latest track from his forthcoming Nonesuch debut album, Over That Road I'm Bound, due October 2. You can watch a video for the song below. The track is available to download with pre-orders of the album here, along with the previously released tune "Come Along Buddy."

On Over That Road I'm Bound, Joachim Cooder uses the plain-spoken songs of country-music progenitor and banjo player Uncle Dave Macon as a jumping off point, tinkering with the lyrics and reworking melodies for his chosen instrument: an electric mbira. Cooder culled songs from Macon's vast catalog and recorded them with his band and special guests: Ry Cooder, Rayna Gellert, Juliette Commagere, Sam Gendel, Glenn Patscha, Amir Yaghmai, Dan Gellert, and Vieux Farka TourÃ©. Uncut calls the album "warm, uplifting and quietly spectacular."






