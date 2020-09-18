Sango Teams Up With Luccas Carlos And Jao On Colorful "Quanto Tempo"



"It is a mix of Brazil's northeast sound of brega funk and the sound of the Bay Area & Seattle gig culture," Sango says about the track.



The fourth and latest entry in Sango's acclaimed Da Rocinha series pays homage to Funk Carioca and is his biggest release yet. Its first single, "Kalimba Funk," is a mellow gem that blossoms from Sango's love of backstage jam sessions, afrobeat, and Baile funk.



De Rocinha 4 also is a modern reboot of the classic Rio de Janeiro sound that's heard in everything from Miami bass to gangsta rap. To create this album, Sango pulled inspiration once again from the Rocinha community while adding his own spin on North American Hip-Hop, R&B, House, and Techno, as well as Funk Ostentação, Brega Funk, and even Samba. The album features an all-star cast of collaborators, including Jé Santiago (watch "Flack Jack" w/ Recayd Mob) and SD9.



Earlier in August, Sango released his SANGOZINHO EP, highlighted by FADER in its weekly roundup of the 10 songs you need in your life: "Da Rocinha 4 isn't even out yet but Sango is determined to keep us sweating." Also, earlier this year Sango released the collaborative Fufu & Frits EP with Juls, one of modern Afrobeat's most prolific creatives: https://lnk.to/fufuandgrits



The Seattle DJ and producer, born Kai Asa Savon Wright, has been featured in Rolling Stone, Billboard, Washington Post, FADER, VICE, Highsnobiety, and more. Producing since he was 12, Sango channels everything from heady jazz to heartfelt gospel, jittery club to combustible baile funk, uncanny future-bass to mellow trap-soul. He's produced songs for Tinashe, Bryson Tiller, DRAM, Smino, Dave B, and more.



Since 2011, Soulection has been a cornerstone of creativity for innovative musicians, crate-digging DJs, and open-minded fans from across the world. What began as an independent radio show has since blossomed into a global community of artists and audiences, united in a borderless, genre-bending, musical movement. Over the past nine years, their grassroots expansion is a model of what happens when one stays true to their roots in the constantly evolving digital age of music. From putting out independent releases with producers like Ta-ku, Sango, Dpat, and Atu on Bandcamp to being the first collective invited to play Coachella, Soulection's growth has been organic and fruitful.

