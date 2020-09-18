contradash Showcases Catchy Melodies & Playful Rap Verses On New Single "Cat Out The Bag"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Rising Interscope signee contradash just released his latest single "cat out the bag," along with a radiant official music video. "cat out the bag" is a clean-cut pop track with an anthemic, autotuned chorus and meandering rap flows that attest to contradash's flavorful and "genre-blending" (Billboard) style. Accompanying the single is the official video which features an appearance from friend Alex Fike (Dominic Fike's brother) where contradash displays equal feelings of desire and frustration through the dynamic visuals.

"To keep it short, this song was about a weird concept I was going through with a girl I met through some mutual friends," says contradash. "We were involved and didn't really let anyone know, but it wouldn't have been a problem if we did. It was just kinda for the fun of keeping a secret, but it got messy after a while. Things kinda turned out awful for me. I wanted to have a video where everyone looked undeniably cooler than me. I needed to. It represents how I felt all the time when I was in that situation. I also made sure the cast was friends from my hometown, aside from Alex."



"cat out the bag" is the fourth single from contradash this year, mostly recently following his single "petal pickin'" which Ones To Watch called "undeniably good" and AltPresssaid establishes the young LA talent as "a contender to rule over America's playlists." Revisit "petal pickin'" here: https://contradash.lnk.to/petalpickin/



contradash has the ability to seamlessly flow between euphoric hooks and chilled-out verses, leaving all of his emotions on the table. He's already made early fans of Billboard, CLASH, FLAUNT, PAPER, Lyrical Lemonade, Pigeons & Planes, and many more. Stay tuned for more to come from contradash in 2020.



PRAISE FOR CONTRADASH

"genre-blending" - Billboard

"Earworm songwriting...contradash has already established a clear sound and style" - Pigeons & Planes

"Soothing complements to the otherwise harsh reality…[a] downtempo bop" - PAPER

"Raw and emphatic…[creating] his own unique lane in an oversaturated music industry." - FLAUNT

"Taut songwriting, whip-smart raps, it's an incredibly addictive single, blending emo tropes with an awareness of West Coast rap." - CLASH

"contradash has a way with breezy vibes and cool technology that makes him a contender to rule over America's playlists." - AltPress



