News
RnB 18/09/2020

Big Sean Releases Official "ZTFO" Video From His No 1 Album 'Detroit 2'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Big Sean has released the visual for his track "ZTFO" off his latest album Detroit 2, which hit the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 after a stellar first week. The visuals for "ZTFO" feel very zenned out as Big Sean literally levitates throughout most of the video. He's not just hovering physically either; Sean Don's also floating over the beat, with Travis Scott ad-libs seasoning the track in the background. (He also brought a floaty element to his inventive Fallon performance.)

"BIG SEAN'S DETROIT 2 IS A CAREER BEST" - Vulture

'In the world of Detroit 2, there's always an answer. It's a place where every pain can be fixed, any heart can be mended, and all obstacles are surmountable." - Rolling Stone

"…Big Sean is now a seasoned, surefooted veteran, and his confidence in his craft elevates the work." - Billboard

"Shimmering, textured and often explosive, Detroit 2 finds the rapper born Sean Anderson in a confident creative space." - Detroit Free Press

"This week's Detroit 2, like Big Sean's 2012 journal/mixtape, Detroit, represents a great uniting of all of Sean's wordy, loose strands of thought, prayer, love calls, humble-brags and diary doodles, tied together by the big bow of being Black in the Motor City." - Variety






