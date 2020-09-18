Big Sean Releases Official "ZTFO" Video From His No 1 Album 'Detroit 2'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Big Sean has released the visual for his track "ZTFO" off his latest album Detroit
2, which hit the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 after a stellar first week. The visuals for "ZTFO" feel very zenned out as Big Sean
literally levitates throughout most of the video. He's not just hovering physically either; Sean Don's also floating over the beat, with Travis
Scott ad-libs seasoning the track in the background. (He also brought a floaty element to his inventive Fallon performance.)
"BIG SEAN'S DETROIT 2 IS A CAREER BEST" - Vulture
'In the world of Detroit
2, there's always an answer. It's a place where every pain can be fixed, any heart can be mended, and all obstacles are surmountable." - Rolling Stone
"…Big Sean is now a seasoned, surefooted veteran, and his confidence in his craft elevates the work." - Billboard
"Shimmering, textured and often explosive, Detroit
2 finds the rapper born Sean Anderson in a confident creative space." - Detroit
Free Press
"This week's Detroit
2, like Big Sean's 2012 journal/mixtape, Detroit, represents a great uniting of all of Sean's wordy, loose strands of thought, prayer, love calls, humble-brags and diary doodles, tied together by the big bow of being Black
in the Motor City." - Variety