News
Pop / Rock 18/09/2020

Johnny Orlando's "Everybody Wants You" Exceeds 2 Million Streams In Its First Week

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) In under one week, Johnny Orlando's latest single "Everybody Wants You" has gained over 2 million streams, been added to over 35 New Music Friday playlists around the world, has received radio play in India, Philippines and Malaysia, and its official video, which made its global broadcast premiere on MTV Live, MTVU and on the MTV/Viacom Times Square billboard, has surpassed over 1.2 million views. The singer-songwriter and rising pop superstar dropped the song and accompanying video last week, after teasing it on his socials to his social following of over 25 million+ fans around the world. "Everybody Wants You" was released on Universal Music and Island Records, and will be featured on Orlando's upcoming sophomore EP, scheduled for release this fall.

Earlier this week, Orlando was announced as an additional performer for the American Express® Experiences Concert Series for September 25 at OLG Play Stage in Toronto. With the city as the backdrop, the drive-in concert experience will enable fans to gather together to watch and enjoy their favourite artists from the comfort of their own vehicle. For tickets, frequently asked questions and more information including social distancing guidelines, visit OLGPlayStage.com.
For a behind-the-scenes look at Orlando's release day experience, check out the "Day In The Life: Everybody Wants You Release Day" YouTube video posted this week.

American Express Experiences Concert Series presents: Johnny Orlando
September 25 - OLG Play Stage (Ontario Place, Lot 2) - Toronto, Ontario

Johnny Orlando, the Toronto-born singer, songwriter and actor signed to Universal Music Canada / Island Records, is this generation's rising pop superstar impacting a global music stage. After beginning his career posting covers on YouTube and Musical.ly, Orlando has amassed a social media following of over 25 million+ engaged fans around the world. Now at almost 18 years-old, Orlando's music has generated over 500 million streams and over 500 million YouTube views, and has garnered acclaim from the likes of Billboard, Variety, Paper, Teen Vogue, Just Jared Jr., Tiger Beat and more. Orlando released his debut EP, Teenage Fever in March 2019 which included numerous international hits that helped propel him to where he is today including 2018's "What If" (feat. Mackenzie Ziegler) which clocked 109 million-plus global streams and over 21 million music video views in under twelve months, captured #1 on the musical.ly Global Song Chart, and landed on the Spotify Viral 50 in 33 countries.

Earlier this year, Orlando released new singles "Phobias" and "See You," revealing his more vulnerable side, as well as a special re-release of his smash hit "What If" re-titled "What If (I Told You I Like You)," due to the massive success the song was receiving on TikTok. On TikTok globally, the track received over 12 million video creations resulting in over 5 billion views and was trending in over 15 countries including the U.S., U.K., Germany, Brazil, Canada and Australia. For one week in July, it was the #1 most used track (and Orlando the #1 most used artist) by video creations, beating out the likes of BLACKPINK, DaBaby and Drake. In summer 2020, Orlando's musical talent and international impact was recognized further when he secured a global talent deal and consumer products partnership with MTV/ViacomCBS.

In 2019, Orlando garnered his first-ever Europe Music Award for Best Canadian Act at the 2019 EMAs, and along the way, garnered a nomination for Breakthrough Artist of the Year at the 2019 JUNO Awards as well as nods at the Kids' Choice Awards, iHeart Much Music Video Awards, and Teen Choice Awards. Orlando is now set to release his second EP, which is a culmination of the person he has become over the last year, but as he has learned, far from the person he will be in a year's time. It is a reflection of the now, a time filled with fears and uncertainty, but an underlining sense of hope.






