News
RnB 18/09/2020

A$AP Ferg Announces 'Floor Seats II'

A$AP Ferg Announces 'Floor Seats II'
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The "Anthem Man" A$AP Ferg continues his unstoppable 2020 streak with the announcement of Floor Seats II, which will be released on September 25, 2020 via A$AP Worldwide/Polo Grounds Music/ RCA Records. Watch the project's announcement featuring an appearance by Dennis Rodman, the legendary Chicago Bull's star and eponymous subject of an upcoming Ferg track, claiming that he is "sexier than Michael Jordan." Part of his Floor Seat Series, Ferg proves that whether you're courtside at a game or front-row at a fashion show, getting a floor seat means you're sitting among the elite.

The project includes some of his elite friends, including the already dropped "No Ceilings" ft. Lil Wayne & Jay Gwuapo and "Move Ya Hips" Ft. Nicki Minaj & MadeinTYO.

The later single came in at #1 on Billboard's R&B/Hip-Hop Digital Sales Chart and broke into the top 20 on Billboard's Hot 100 chart, and already has over 31 million streams worldwide and counting. And today, Ferg confirmed Mulatto, Marilyn Manson, and Tyga are joining the seats as well.






