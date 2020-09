2020 ACM Awards: Complete Winners List

See the full list of winners, updating live, below.



MUSIC EVENT OF THE YEAR: "Fooled Around and Fell in Love" - New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The 55th Annual ACM Awards are here! The event, hosted by Keith Urban, honors the best in country music.See the full list of winners, updating live, below.ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR: Thomas Rhett & Carrie Underwood (TIE)FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR: Maren MorrisMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR: Luke CombsDUO OF THE YEAR: Dan + ShayGROUP OF THE YEAR: Old DominionNEW FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR: Tenille TownesNEW MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR: Riley GreenALBUM OF THE YEAR: What You See Is What You Get - Luke CombsSINGLE OF THE YEAR: " God's Country " - Blake SheltonSONG OF THE YEAR: " One Man Band " - Old DominionVIDEO OF THE YEAR: " Remember You Young " - Thomas RhettSONGWRITER OF THE YEAR: Hillary LindseyMUSIC EVENT OF THE YEAR: "Fooled Around and Fell in Love" - Miranda Lambert feat. Maren Morris, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes, Caylee Hammack & Elle King