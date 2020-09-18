Dallas Walker Brings Out The "Outlaw In Us All"





"I've always done my own thing," Walker admits, "whether it be music related, or otherwise. I've never wanted to imitate anyone else, and that's something I'm truly proud of. This song has a classic edge, but I think it also draws the outline of who I am as an artist."



Dallas Walker is an artist who is nothing short of unpredictable. Newly embracing a solo career in country, Walker initially toured the nation playing gospel alongside three other musicians. Just like everything else he's ever done, Dallas threw himself headfirst into country music, and he's never looking back.

"Outlaw in Us All" is available on all platforms on Friday, September 18.

