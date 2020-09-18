Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Country 18/09/2020

Dallas Walker Brings Out The "Outlaw In Us All"

Dallas Walker Brings Out The "Outlaw In Us All"
Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Dallas Walker has spent his whole life walking unapologetically against the grain, and his career in country music is rooted in his refusal to be anything other than himself. Dallas Walker's September 18 single "Outlaw in Us All" isn't just another release, it's a testament to who he is.

"I've always done my own thing," Walker admits, "whether it be music related, or otherwise. I've never wanted to imitate anyone else, and that's something I'm truly proud of. This song has a classic edge, but I think it also draws the outline of who I am as an artist."

Dallas Walker is an artist who is nothing short of unpredictable. Newly embracing a solo career in country, Walker initially toured the nation playing gospel alongside three other musicians. Just like everything else he's ever done, Dallas threw himself headfirst into country music, and he's never looking back.
"Outlaw in Us All" is available on all platforms on Friday, September 18. For more, connect with @dallaswalkerofficial on Facebook, Instagram and Youtube.
To stay updated on tour dates, visit www.dallaswalkermusic.com!






Most read news of the week
The Dirty Nil Present: "Dancing 2 Thrash" Virtual Tour; Fall 2020 Livestream Dates Hosted By Noonchorus
Justin Bieber Announces New Single "Holy" Ft. Chance The Rapper, Set For Release On September 18, 2020
40th Anniversary Expanded Digital Edition Of Ozzy Osbourne's Landmark Debut Album 'Blizzard Of Ozz' Due Out This Friday (September 18)
BMG Songwriter Molly Irvine Honoured At Denniz Pop Awards 2020
Office Romance Announce Debut Album 'Holidays Of Love'
Elvis Costello's October Surprise - 50 Songs For 50 Days
Alicia Keys Reveals 'ALICIA' Tracklist
Big Sean Scores Third Consecutive No 1 Album As 'Detroit 2' Debuts At No 1 On Billboard Top 200
Dolly Parton Releases Her Whimsical Take On 'I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus'




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0269549 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0024731159210205 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how