Victoria Bailey - "Jesus, Red Wine & Patsy Cline" (Album)





Early press praise and support:

PopMatters.com - "Skid Row" track premiere: "...a country romp... rollicking, narrative-driven sound... 'Skid Row' acts as an ode to a LA honky tonk. High-flying fiddle, jangly piano, harmonica, pedal steel, and more paint a perfectly pleasing throwback performance from the artist, her honey-toned vocals acting as the centerpiece."

Cowboys & Indians - "Spent My Dime on White Wine" track premiere + feature: "The storytelling soul-twang of

Adobe & Teardrops - "Honky Tonk Woman" track premiere: "The song is a gentle three-step with lush instrumentation, infused with a warmth that will transport you to your favorite bar with your favorite cold beverage and all your favorite people -- a balm all of our hearts surely need right now."

Americana Highways - album review: "Victoria polishes her California classic country honky-tonk to a high gloss. She has grit mixed with personality, fluency in her musicality, she's expressive and imaginative... Sawdust thick, whiskey-smooth, and her showcase is smart and magnetic."

Blabber & Smoke - album review: "It's honky tonk heaven indeed and raised well above the bar by Bailey's exquisite performance. Jesus, Red Wine & Patsy Cline is one of those rare albums where all of the songs are quite superlative. ...the album is one of the best we've heard this year. Bailey is an absolute gem and a fresh breath of country air. Highly recommended."

Exclusive Magazine - album review: "...quite heartwarming, passionately sculptured, storytelling work of music art..."

Saving Country

Newsome.org - "Honky Tonk Woman" mention: ""This, folks, is mighty fine country music."

Whopperjaw - "Skid Row" single review: "...classic country singer-songwriter New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Victoria Bailey's new album, Jesus, Red Wine & Patsy Cline, is out tomorrow. Have you listened yet? RIYL: Emmylou Harris, Colter Wall, Tyler Childers, Amanda Shires, The Highwomen, Margo Price, Jaime Wyatt, Ryan Bingham, Sam Outlaw, Kelsey Waldon, Holly Williams, Dolly Parton, Kacey Musgraves.Early press praise and support:PopMatters.com - "Skid Row" track premiere: "...a country romp... rollicking, narrative-driven sound... 'Skid Row' acts as an ode to a LA honky tonk. High-flying fiddle, jangly piano, harmonica, pedal steel, and more paint a perfectly pleasing throwback performance from the artist, her honey-toned vocals acting as the centerpiece."Cowboys & Indians - "Spent My Dime on White Wine" track premiere + feature: "The storytelling soul-twang of Victoria Bailey on songs like 'Spent My Dime on White Wine' will put you in a yearning mood. You won't be sure which you want more — to have the spirit wash over you in the pews on Sunday morning or to join her for cocktails at the show on Saturday night. Either way, you'll want to hear what she's singing and have whatever she's drinking."Adobe & Teardrops - "Honky Tonk Woman" track premiere: "The song is a gentle three-step with lush instrumentation, infused with a warmth that will transport you to your favorite bar with your favorite cold beverage and all your favorite people -- a balm all of our hearts surely need right now."Americana Highways - album review: "Victoria polishes her California classic country honky-tonk to a high gloss. She has grit mixed with personality, fluency in her musicality, she's expressive and imaginative... Sawdust thick, whiskey-smooth, and her showcase is smart and magnetic."Blabber & Smoke - album review: "It's honky tonk heaven indeed and raised well above the bar by Bailey's exquisite performance. Jesus, Red Wine & Patsy Cline is one of those rare albums where all of the songs are quite superlative. ...the album is one of the best we've heard this year. Bailey is an absolute gem and a fresh breath of country air. Highly recommended."Exclusive Magazine - album review: "...quite heartwarming, passionately sculptured, storytelling work of music art..."Saving Country Music - "Honky Tonk Woman" capsule review: "Classic country to her core, California-based Victoria Bailey evokes visions of the singing cowgirls of the Silver Screen with the first song from her upcoming album, Jesus, Red Wine & Patsy Cline, due out later this year. This is an artist to get on your radar."Newsome.org - "Honky Tonk Woman" mention: ""This, folks, is mighty fine country music."Whopperjaw - "Skid Row" single review: "...classic country singer-songwriter Victoria Bailey sounds like she comes from another era when country musicians didn't aspire to crossover into the pop world."



