Out Today: Native Harrow's "Exquisite" (Uncut) New LP Closeness

YouTube:https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCty35yd2S9hlHgSoYydMvFw New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Native Harrow releases their new LP Closeness, out on Loose. Devin Tuel and Stephen Harms - already known for their "twilight twang and vintage vibes" (Rolling Stone) - partner with engineer Alex Hall (Neko Case, JD McPherson) to elevate Tuel's searching examinations of struggle, perseverance, solitude, and togetherness into an enveloping cocoon of sound and melody influenced by the scores of classic records that populate the band's overflowing vinyl collection. But with songs packed with trenchant observations on climate change, social responsibility, and mental health, Devin Tuel's lyrics can be from nowhere else but 2020.Previous singles have already painted this stunning new portrait of Native Harrow. There's the togetherness anthem " Carry On " that evokes The Band, The Beatles' "Let It Be," and the late Bill Withers. Their "dynamic love song" (American Songwriter) "Smoke Burns" turns the familiar "cuts like a knife" imagery on its head. The hand-clap folk-soul of " If I Could " is an environmental call-to-arms that extends the Beatles' influence and channels the mindfulness of solo-era George Harrison. And " Shake " is a buzzing, fuzzing rocker that explores the loneliness of anxiety and the sting of absence. Together with the rest of Closeness, this is the most realized and assured sound yet by the Pennsylvania folk-rock duo.LISTEN TO CLOSENESS: https://smarturl.it/closenessThe songs on Closeness were recorded over two sessions; three December days in the dying light of 2019, and the first three new days of January 2020. Composed of takes that captured Tuel's master vocals live in the room, guitar in hand, with Harms on bass and Hall on drums. The result is a masterful collision of nostalgia and immediacy, a recombination of timeless influences performed with care and precision.Closeness follows Native Harrow's 2019 album Happier Now, which Paste called "timeless — its healing qualities shouldn't be underestimated" and which Americana UK deemed "a captivating, almost mesmeric album of the highest quality."Closeness Track List1. Shake2. The Dying Of Ages3. Smoke Burns4. Same Every Time5. Carry On6. If I Could7. Turn Turn8. Even Peace9. Feeling Blue10. Sun QueenFollow Native HarrowFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/nativeharrow/Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/native_harrow/YouTube:https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCty35yd2S9hlHgSoYydMvFw



