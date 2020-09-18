Masego Teases New Project + Shares New Song "Passport"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Masego releases "Passport," the latest offering from his upcoming project: a concept EP and his most refreshing interpretation of traphousejazz yet, out later this year via EQT Recordings and Capitol Records. Additional information to follow.



On his upcoming project, Masego journeys through every aspect of a relationship, from beginning to end, showing off a new and reflective side of the artist: At the moment when Masego's whirlwind touring life has suddenly been forced to a halt, he's chosen to take this time to look inward and explore what he finds, both topically and sonically. The result is a body of work that shows Masego evolving in real-time, an expansion both in terms of production choice and collaborative partners. It is Masego's most ambitious, enjoyable effort to date.



This new endeavor is the official follow up to Lady Lady, Masego's epic 2018 debut that firmly put the singer/producer/multi-instrumentalist on the map - or, all over the map, to be precise: In the almost-two years since its release, Masego has toured the world, headlining sold out tours and starring on festival stages across every continent but Antartica. And the album was no less of a success with listeners: "Tadow," the lead single, has surpassed half a billion streams and been certified gold by the RIAA; that same song has been used in over 2 million video creates on TikTok; and the project the project cemented him as a name to watch in the burgeoning generation of like-minded black musicians, with features and collaborations across marquee projects from the likes of Kehlani, Dreamville, KAYTRANADA and more.



Masego on the web:

https://www.masegomusic.com/

https://twitter.com/UncleSego

https://www.facebook.com/UncleSego/

https://www.instagram.com/Masego/



