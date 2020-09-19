Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Movies 19/09/2020

Lady Gaga Releases Short Film For "911"

Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Lady Gaga has released a short film for "911," off of her critically acclaimed #1 album Chromatica. The film was directed by award-winning director Tarsem and produced by The Artists Company.
The film made its global broadcast premiere on YouTube, MTV Live, MTVU and on the Viacom Times Square billboard.

Tarsem and Gaga created an exclusive visual experience which will air only on LG OLED TV's. The film takes Tarsem's use of vibrant colors and dramatic blacks to the next level.






Most read news of the week
Alicia Keys Reveals 'ALICIA' Tracklist
Keith Urban & P!nk's "One Too Many" Hits Streaming Services Today
Amazon Music Launches Podcasts For Customers Across The US, UK, Germany & Japan
ZZ Top 'Live From Texas' 2LP Re-issue Out September 25
Ronnie Herel & Dannis Winston Find "Another Way"
Stevie Nicks 24 Karat Gold The Concert Comes To Cinemas
Joe Bonamassa Set To Perform First Ever Pay-Per-View Concert Giving Back To Musicians In Need
2020 ACM Awards: Complete Winners List
Big Sean Releases Official "ZTFO" Video From His No 1 Album 'Detroit 2'




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0198340 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0018899440765381 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how