Lady Gaga Releases Short Film For "911"

Tarsem and Gaga created an exclusive visual experience which will air only on LG OLED TV's. The film takes Tarsem's use of vibrant colors and dramatic blacks to the next level. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Lady Gaga has released a short film for "911," off of her critically acclaimed #1 album Chromatica. The film was directed by award-winning director Tarsem and produced by The Artists Company.The film made its global broadcast premiere on YouTube, MTV Live, MTVU and on the Viacom Times Square billboard.Tarsem and Gaga created an exclusive visual experience which will air only on LG OLED TV's. The film takes Tarsem's use of vibrant colors and dramatic blacks to the next level.



