Bon Jovi & Jennifer Nettles "Do What You Can" Country Single Available Now





The song, written by Jon

"In 2005 Jennifer helped BON JOVI take 'Who Says you Can't Go Home' to number one on the country charts. It was her powerful and emotion filled voice that I hope will carry us back onto the country airwaves again to share this uplifting message of unity," said Jon Bon Jovi.

"Being invited to sing with



Over an illustrious career spanning more than three decades since their formation in 1983,



Leading with her powerhouse vocals, Jennifer is a multi-GRAMMY Award winning singer. This past year she released an EP titled I CAN DO HARD THINGS, accompanied by a PSA video that celebrated the remarkable human capacity to handle life's challenges. Jennifer has released two critically-acclaimed solo albums PLAYING WITH FIRE and TO CELEBRATE CHRISTMAS. She makes up one-half of the MULTI-PLATINUM duo New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Fifteen years after working together on the Grammy-winning, chart-topping single "Who Says You Can't Go Home," Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band Bon Jovi and country music superstar Jennifer Nettles have reunited for a country single of the band's newest song "Do What You Can." The song, being released via BMLG Records/Universal Music, will make its live debut at this year's iHeart Radio music festival on September 19th.The song, written by Jon Bon Jovi in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, quickly became an anthem for the collective experience the world was experiencing. As press reported at the time: "No band has stirred more empathy, articulated the feelings of uncertainty, and comforted fans with reassurance than the Jersey rockers in the first weeks of the outbreak," USA Today said of the storied band's impact during those historic weeks."In 2005 Jennifer helped BON JOVI take 'Who Says you Can't Go Home' to number one on the country charts. It was her powerful and emotion filled voice that I hope will carry us back onto the country airwaves again to share this uplifting message of unity," said Jon Bon Jovi."Being invited to sing with Bon Jovi back in 2005 on 'Who Says You Can't Go Home' was a real blessing as an artist and in my career," said Jennifer Nettles. "I could not be happier to continue that amazing musical story on our new duet 'Do What You Can.' (Or should I say 'Duet What You Can')Over an illustrious career spanning more than three decades since their formation in 1983, Bon Jovi has earned their place among global rock royalty and was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as well as the Songwriters Hall of Fame. With over 130 million albums sold worldwide, and extensive catalog of hit anthems, thousands of concerts performed in more than 50 countries for more than 35 million fans, and ticket grosses well over $1 billion around the world in the last decade alone. Bon Jovi is the consummate rock and roll band.Leading with her powerhouse vocals, Jennifer is a multi-GRAMMY Award winning singer. This past year she released an EP titled I CAN DO HARD THINGS, accompanied by a PSA video that celebrated the remarkable human capacity to handle life's challenges. Jennifer has released two critically-acclaimed solo albums PLAYING WITH FIRE and TO CELEBRATE CHRISTMAS. She makes up one-half of the MULTI-PLATINUM duo Sugarland alongside Kristian Bush. The pair recently released a live EP titled BIGGER, LOUDER, LIVE as a follow up to their sixth studio album BIGGER, which featured songs like the certified platinum hit "Babe" (with Taylor Swift), and "Still the Same." The duo is preparing to embark on a new chapter with fresh music and a tour across North America in the next year.



