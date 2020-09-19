Podcasts Have Arrived On Amazon Music

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)have arrived on Amazon Music ! You can now listen to podcasts on your Echo devices, and continue listening anywhere seamlessly in the AmazonMusic app.

For the first time, customers will be able to stream top podcasts they already know and love, as well as new, original shows produced exclusively for Amazon Music and hosted by creators including DJ Khaled, Will Smith, Dan Patrick, Becky G, and more.

With Amazon Music's visual apps on mobile and web, customers will be able to discover new favourites through curated recommendations across top categories, popular podcasts charts, and access to trailers on show pages. Whether listening on mobile, web, or on Echo devices with Alexa, Amazon Music makes it easy for customers to find, start, and continue listening to their favourite podcasts throughout the day. Only with Amazon Music can customers ask for the latest episode of their favourite show on Echo Auto during their morning commute, resume playback on their phone while working out, and seamlessly move to their Echo device when getting home - just by asking Alexa, with no additional sign in or device linking needed.

What is Amazon Music Unlimited?

Amazon Music Unlimited is Amazon's premium music streaming service offering customers unlimited access to 60 million songs including the latest and greatest albums, and thousands of playlists and stations. Customers can stream or download songs to listen to offline - all ad-free. Amazon Music Unlimited customers have access to exclusive voice control on Alexa-enabled devices. With Alexa, you can control your music with just your voice. Simply ask Alexa for any song or artist you want to hear. If you don't know exactly what you want to listen to, then you can ask Alexa to play something for a mood or occasion as well as from any era or genre.