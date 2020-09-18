Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
RnB 18/09/2020

John Legend Says He Is A "CBD Believer"

John Legend Says He Is A "CBD Believer"
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) It seems that everyone in the A-lister universe is going crazy about CBD. Whoopi Goldberg, Martha Stewart, Mike Tyson, Jennifer Aniston, the list goes on and on. The latest to throw his hat into the CBD ring is Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony winner John Legend. 

He's one of the most influential men of his generation, so both the music industry and his fanbase are certain to sit up and take notice. Just what is CBD all about, and why is Legend so passionate about it?

CBD - a little background

CBD has hit the headlines over the past few years as a natural cannabinoid that has a range of health benefits. Being derived from the cannabis plant, the product can be seen as controversial, but it is non-psychotropic, meaning it will not get you high, and it is perfectly legal in most of the western world. 

It is used to relieve stress, it is a natural anti-inflammatory, it provides pain relief and it has been shown to be effective in combating a range of skin conditions. Researchers have even seen benefits in treating patients with MS, epilepsy and Crohn's disease.  

There are numerous ways that people can take CBD, ranging from topical oils to CBD capsules containing precise daily dosages. Some people even choose to add CBD to their food or drink. And that is where John Legend enters the story. 

John's a believer

Earlier this year, John Legend announced that he was going into partnership with a California-based company that sells a range of CBD gummies. Edibles like these are rapidly gaining traction in what is becoming a very crowded market. Having such a respected name behind the brand is certainly a coup for the small, family-run business from San Mateo.

When announcing the partnership, Legend told reporters that he has been "a believer" in CBD products for some years, and is pleased to find an opportunity to get his name behind the product. He said that he relished the opportunity to promote a high-quality and trustworthy brand in an industry that, to date, has been largely unregulated.  

CBD in the music business    

The use of cannabis products in the world of music is nothing new. However, Legend is shifting the perspective from hedonistic recreational marijuana. Sure, even that is legal in a growing number of states these days, but CBD has far more universal appeal.

That even extends to those in the industry itself. A study by Musicians UK found that more than three quarters of professional musicians polled suffer from performance anxiety and panic attacks prior to going on stage. Clinical trials into how CBD can help are ongoing, but research to date indicates that the cannabinoid has a positive effect. 

Other studies have shown that regular use of CBD increases blood flow to the frontal lobe, boosting both mental sharpness and creativity. It strongly suggests that musicians can reap the benefits of CBD both on stage and in the recording studio, and John Legend is leading the way.   






